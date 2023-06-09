Current Affairs One Liners: June 08 2023- World Oceans Day

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as WTC Final 2023, World Oceans Day etc.

1. Who has become the first batsman to score a century in WTC final – Travis Head

2. Which missile was successfully tested by India from Odisha coast – Agni Prime

3. At which airport in the country, passengers can use 'DigiYatra' without downloading the app - Indira Gandhi International Airport

4. Who has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) of West Bengal- Rajeev Sinha

5. BIMSTEC Energy Center will be established in which country – India

6. What is the theme of World Oceans Day – 2023 – “Planet Ocean: The Tides Are Changing”

7. When is World Ocean Day celebrated annually - 08 June

8. Which state government has launched buses with air purifiers to reduce the pollution level – West Bengal

