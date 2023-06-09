Current Affairs One Liners: June 08 2023- World Oceans Day

Current Affairs One Liners: June 08 2023
1. Who has become the first batsman to score a century in WTC final – Travis Head

2. Which missile was successfully tested by India from Odisha coast – Agni Prime

3. At which airport in the country, passengers can use 'DigiYatra' without downloading the app - Indira Gandhi International Airport

4. Who has been appointed as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) of West Bengal- Rajeev Sinha

5. BIMSTEC Energy Center will be established in which country – India

6. What is the theme of World Oceans Day – 2023 – “Planet Ocean: The Tides Are Changing”

7. When is World Ocean Day celebrated annually - 08 June

8. Which state government has launched buses with air purifiers to reduce the pollution level – West Bengal

