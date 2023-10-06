Current Affairs One Liners: October 06 2023- Nobel Peace Prize 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as G20 Parliament Speakers Summit, Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2023, Repo Rate etc.

1. Who won the medal from India's side in women's 53 kg freestyle wrestling - Antim Panghal

2. Who has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2023- Narges Mohammadi

3. In which state did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate the High Tech Sports Training Center – Madhya Pradesh

4. Which country will host the G20 Parliament Speakers Summit – India

5. Reserve Bank of India has maintained the repo rate at what percentage - 6.50 Percent

6. Who has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature for the year 2023- Anne Arno

7. Which country has been selected as the President of Asia-Pacific Institute for Broadcasting Development- India

8. Who has recently been awarded the Spinoza Prize related to climate change- Dr. Joyita Gupta

