Current Affairs One Liners: October 10 2023- Cricket World Cup 2023

One liner current affairs: Jagran Josh presents current affairs in one line. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics such as Hurun India Rich List 2023, Cricket World Cup 2023, Operation Iron Sword, etc.

1. In which city of South Africa has an eight-foot tall statue of Mahatma Gandhi been unveiled – Johannesburg

2. Who inaugurated the 'India NCX 2023' ceremony- Ajay Kumar Sood

3. Who is the President of Tanzania who has become the first woman to receive an honorary doctorate degree from JNU- Samia Suluhu Hassan

4. How many places have the Ministry of Culture identified for cleanliness across the country under the Special Cleanliness Campaign 3.0? - 449

5. Who has been appointed as Director (Industrial Systems and Products) of BHEL- Bani Verma

Also read: ICC World Cup points Table 2023

6. What code name has Israel given to the ongoing fight against Hamas – Operation Iron Sword

7. Who has become the highest run scorer for England in ODI World Cup history - Joe Root

8. Who is the richest Indian according to Hurun India Rich List 2023- Mukesh Ambani

9. The Government of India has started the residential education scheme 'Shreshtha' for which category of students - Scheduled Caste

10. Who has become the batsman to score the fastest century for Sri Lanka in the ODI World Cup - Kusal Mendis

Also read:

What is Hamas? Read the full story of Israel-Hamas conflict here



What is the highest team score so far in CC Cricket World Cup?