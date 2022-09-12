Current Affairs Quiz: 12 September 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 9 September at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Metallurgist Award, SCO Summit 2022, and India’s longest rubber dam among others.

1. SCO Summit 2022 will be held in which country?

a) Russia

b) Uzbekistan

c) China

d) Tajikistan

2. When is International Day for South-South Cooperation observed?

a) September 10

b) September 13

c) September 12

d) September 11

3. Which of the following Central Ministry hosts the National Metallurgist Award?

a) Ministry of Steel

b) Ministry of Power

c) Ministry of Home Affairs

d) Ministry of New & Renewable Energy

4. BB Lal, who recently passed away, was an eminent name in which field?

a) Astronomy

b) History

c) Geography

d) Archaeology

5. India’s longest rubber dam has been inaugurated in which state?

a) Bihar

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Madhya Pradesh

d) Jharkhand

6. World Dairy Summit in India has been organised after how many years?

a) 50 years

b) 40 years

c) 48 years

d) 58 years

7. Who has won Asia Cup 2022 title?

a) Pakistan

b) Bangladesh

c) India

d) Sri Lanka

Answers

1. (b) Uzbekistan

The 2022 annual summit of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) heads of State Council will be held on September 15-16, 2022, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. The country took over the Chairmanship of the organization from Tajikistan on September 17, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the country for the summit where the scope of multilateral cooperation in the future will be discussed.

2. (c) September 12

International Day for South-South Cooperation is observed every year on September 12 to highlight the significance of cooperation among people and the countries in the global south. The International Day for South-South Cooperation also aims at spreading awareness of the social, economic, and political developments in the Southern region.

3. (a) Ministry of Steel

National Metallurgist Award is hosted by the Ministry of Steel. It was instituted in 1962 by the then Ministry of Steel & Mines to recognize and honour the outstanding contributions of Metallurgists in the metallurgical field covering operation, research, design, education, energy conservation, and waste management.

4. (d) Archaeology

BB Lal was an Indian writer and an archaeologist and was the Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India from 1986 to 1972 and has served as the Director of the Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, Shimla. BB Lal has also served on various UNESCO committees.

5. (a) Bihar

The Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar inaugurated the country’s longest rubber dam ‘Gayaji Dam’ on the Falgu River and a steel foot-over bridge for the convenience of the visitors who visit during Pitripaksha Mela to pay homage to the ancestors. The rubber dam on the river, which is a vast stretch of sand dunes, it will draw more pilgrims and change the landscape.

6. (c) 48 years

World Dairy Summit in India is being organized from September 12, 2022, to September 15, 2022, at India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The World Dairy Summit is being organized after more than 48 years in India. The four-day-long summit is a congregation of the global and Indian dairy stakeholders.

7. (d) Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs to lift their 6th Asia Cup title at the Dubai International Stadium on September 11, 2022. By batting first, Sri Lanka posted 170 runs for the loss of six wickets in stipulated 20 overs. Chasing the target, Pakistan was all out on 147 runs in 20 overs with Mohammed Rizwan top scored with 55 runs.