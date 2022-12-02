Current Affairs Quiz: 2 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 2 December at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Pollution Control Day, UNSC Presidency, and Punjab National Bank among others.

1. National Pollution Control Day is observed every on?

a) December 5

b) December 2

c) December 7

d) December 9

2. Which country has assumed UNSC Presidency for December 2022?

a) India

b) Ireland

c) Mexico

d) United Arab Emirates

3. Who has been appointed as the new Executive Director of Punjab National Bank?

a) B.K. Mishra

b) S.M. Jha

c) M Paramasivam

d) S. Balachandran

4. Which Union Territory in India has the country’s biggest International Yoga Centre?

a) Puducherry

b) Daman and Diu

c) Ladakh

d) Jammu and Kashmir

5. When is World Computer Literacy Day observed?

a) December 5

b) December 2

c) December 7

d) December 10

6. Indian naval fleets, Shivalik and Kamorta are going to visit which city?

a) Qingdao

b) San Diego Bay

c) Ho Chi Minh

d) Historic Port City of Mongla

7. Which country used steam to propel the moon spacecraft successfully?

a) China

b) Japan

c) Russia

d) India

Answers

1.(b) December 2

National Pollution Control Day is observed every year on December 2 to commemorate those who lost their lives in the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy on December 2nd and 3rd. In terms of Industrial pollution disasters, the Bhopal Gas Tragedy ranks amongst the worst. In India, around 7 million people die because of air pollution each year, of which 4 million are killed by Indoor air pollution.

2.(a) India

India assumed the Presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on December 1, 2022, for the month of December. It is the second time in its two-year tenure as an elected member of the UN Security Council in 2021-22 that India has assumed the Presidency of the Council. The country had earlier assumed the Presidency of UNSC in August 2021.

3.(c) M Paramasivam

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of M Paramasivam as the Executive Director of the Government-owned Punjab National Bank with an effect from December 1, 2022, for a period of three years. M Paramasivam is an agriculture graduate. He started his career as an Agricultural Extension Officer at Canara Bank in 1990 and served the bank for 32 years in various capacities.

4.(d) Jammu and Kashmir

India’s biggest Yoga Center has been constructed in the village Mantalai in the Chenani Tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur. The village will serve the International Yoga Centre at the banks of the Tawi River. The village has a peripheral view of both the plains as well as the hills. The Yoga Centre has been given a modern look with swimming pools, business convention centres, helipads, spas, cafeterias, and dining halls.

5.(b) December 2

World Computer Literacy Day is celebrated every year on December 2 to address the digital divide by taking computer literacy to the remotest corners of the world, The day was first celebrated in 2001 by an Indian company, the National Institute of Information Technology. The day was initiated in response to a study that said that the majority of computer users in the world are men.

6.(c) Ho Chi Minh

The Indian naval fleets will give a friendly visit to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam. Ships, Shivalik and Kamorta which are forward deployed in the South China Sea are visiting Vietnam. Also, the visit aims to encourage cultural exchanges, tighten friendship, and bilateral defense cooperation between the two militaries in general and the two navies on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam.

7.(b) Japan

Japan has successfully used steam to propel its Equuleus spacecraft. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa) claimed that this is the world’s first successful orbit control beyond low-Earth orbit using a water propulsion system. Meanwhile, after flying past the Moon, the spacecraft used an engine name Aquarius which uses water as fuel to get to the second Earth-Moon Lagrange point.