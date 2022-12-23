Current Affairs Quiz: 23 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as National Farmer’s day, warehousing and logistic policy 2022, and AI Pe Charcha (AI Dialogue) event.

1. When is National Farmer’s day observed?

(a). 21 December

(b). 28 December

(c). 23 December

(d). 22 December

2. Which state has approved the warehousing and logistic policy 2022 recently?

(a). Uttar Prdaesh

(b). Karnataka

(c). Gujarat

(d). Madhya Pradesh

3. Which female wrestler has been nominated for the United World Wrestling Rising Star of the Year honour?

(a). Anshu Malik

(b). Vinesh Phogat

(c). Sakshi Malik

(d). Antim Panghal

4. Which state/UT has recently granted Industry status to its tourism sector?

(a). Goa

(b). Assam

(c). Gujarat

(d). Uttarakhand

5. Which Union Ministry organizes the AI Pe Charcha (AI Dialogue) event?

(a). Ministry of Electronics and IT

(b). Ministry of Finance

(c). Ministry of Science and Technology

(d). Ministry of Corporate Affairs

6. Who has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia?

(a). Sanjay Singh

(b). Nipendra Mishra

(c). Syed Akbaruddin

(d). Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan

7. Which company has got approval from the central government for nasal vaccines in India?

(a). Bharat Biotech

(b). Pfizer

(c). Leefore

(d). Biochem

Answers:-

1. (c). 23 December

National Farmer's Day is observed on December 23. It commemorates the birth anniversary of India's fifth Prime Minister, Chaudhary Charan Singh, and his contributions to the upliftment of farmers in the country. On this day, awareness activities and initiatives are held around the country to educate people about the importance of farmers and their economic contribution.

2. (a). Uttar Pradesh

In light of the world economy's growth of new technologies, the Uttar Pradesh government has adopted the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy-2022, which will assist the state in reaching a one-trillion-dollar economy. The decision was made during a cabinet meeting on December 22, 2022. According to a government spokeswoman, this programme was created to strengthen the state's logistics ecosystem in order to establish an international-level business climate.

3. Answer- (d). Antim Panghal

Antim Panghal, an Indian female wrestler, has been nominated for the United World Wrestling Rising Star of the Year award. Nonoka Ozaki of Japan, Amit Elor of the United States, Emma Malmgren of Sweden, and Andreea Ana of Romania are among the five women nominated for the prize, in addition to Panghal.

4. Answer- (b). Assam

The Assam cabinet has accepted a proposal to provide industrial status to the state's tourist sector in order to attract investments and create jobs. Restaurants, cafeterias, health clubs, spas, and wellness facilities, among others, in the state are eligible for incentives under the industrial strategy with this award

5. Answer- (a). Ministry of Electronics and IT

The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitYNational )'s eGovernance Division (NeGD) hosted an AI Pe Charcha (AI Dialogue). The panelists examined the significance and ways for allowing AI access to high-quality datasets. The AI Pe Charcha series was launched as part of Responsible AI for Social Empowerment (RAISE), MeitY's inaugural global AI summit in 2020.

6. (d). Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan

Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan, an Indian Foreign Service official from the 1997 batch who is currently the Ambassador of India to the Republic of Lebanon, has been selected as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He will take over for Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, an IFS officer from the 1989 cohort. Dr. Khan is anticipated to begin work on the task soon.

7. (a). Bharat Biotech

The government has approved a booster dose of Bharat Biotech's nasal Covid vaccination. According to Health Ministry officials, the nasal vaccination has been approved for anyone over the age of 18. The vaccine will be accessible at private hospitals for a booster dosage in the initial phase, according to the company, and will be available on the Co-WIN platform.