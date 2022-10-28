Current Affairs Quiz: 28 October 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise Current Affairs for 28 October at ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as the world’s 10th busiest, Elon Musk, and Fungal Priority Pathogens List among others.

1. Orbital Rail Corridor has been launched in which state of India?

a) Uttar Pradesh

b) Haryana

c) Gujarat

d) Madhya Pradesh

2. Which airport in India has been ranked the world’s 10th busiest?

a) Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai

b) Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata

c) Chennai International Airport, Chennai

d) Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

3. Tesla Chief Elon Musk has taken over which social medial platform?

a) Twitter

b) Snapchat

c) Instagram

d) Facebook

4. The Storm Coaster, which has been declared as the World’s fastest vertical-launch roller coaster by the Guinness World Records, is situated in which country?

a) UAE

b) Singapore

c) Dubai

d) Japan

5. Fungal Priority Pathogens List has been released by which institution?

a) FAO

b) WHO

c) UNICEF

d) UNHCR

6. Which country has become the first in the Pacific to host World Hindi Conference?

a) Fiji

b) New Zealand

c) Kiribati

d) The Marshall Islands

7. SAMRIDDHI, a one-time property tax amnesty scheme has been released by which state or UT?

a) Gujarat

b) Jammu & Kashmir

c) Delhi

d) Telangana

Answers

1. (b) Haryana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of the Orbital Rail Corridor Project in Faridabad, Haryana. Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor is a new electrified Double Broad-gauge (BG) rail line of around 126 km from Palwal to Sonipat, via Sohna, Manesar, and Kharkhaouda in Haryana, bypassing Delhi.

2. (d) Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi

The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has been named the world’s 10th busiest airport in October 2022. It has improved its ranking compared to the pre-pandemic period. As per the Aviation analytics firm OAG, Delhi airport has improved its position from 14th in October 2019, which was the pre-pandemic time. There is no other Indian airport in the top 10 list of busiest international airports.

3. (a) Twitter

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has become new in charge of Twitter after finalizing a $44 billion deal. After months of speculations, Elon Musk confirmed in October 2022 that he will move forward with the Twitter buyout at the original agreed price of RS. 54.20 per share. Twitter accepted Elon Musk’s deal of buying the social media private service in April 2021.

4. (c) Dubai

The Guinness World Records has officially announced that The Storm Coaster is the world’s fastest vertical-launch roller coaster. It is situated in Dubai Hills Mall in Dubai. The Storm Coaster’s vertical launch speed of 41 kms per hour earned it the title of the fastest vertical-launch roller coaster from the record-keeping organization.

5. (b) WHO

World Health Organisation has published a report highlighting the first-ever list of fungal priority pathogens. It is a catalog of the 19 fungi that represent the greatest threat to public health. The WHO fungal priority pathogens list is the first global effort to systematically prioritize fungal pathogens.

6. (a) Fiji

Fiji will be hosting the 12th World Hindi Conference from February 15 to February 17, 2023. The External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar launched the website and the logo of Vishwa Hindi Diwas. The three-day conference will be held in the Fijian City of Nadi.

7. (c) Delhi

The Government of Delhi, for the residents of the National Capital’s authorized and regularised colonies, announced a one-time property tax amnesty scheme- SAMRIDDHI. Under the scheme, the NCR people will be able to pay only the principal amount of the current and pending tax of the past 5 years for residential properties.