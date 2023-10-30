Current Affairs Quiz: 30 October 2023- New Brand Ambassador of SBI

1. Who has been appointed by State Bank of India as its new brand ambassador?

Current Affairs for UPSC: Jagran Josh presents Daily Current Affairs Quiz for all dedicated students and readers preparing for various competitive exams. In today’s session, get briefings about the important topics given in Q&A formats such as New Brand Ambassador of SBI etc.

2. Where was the fourth annual conference of the Indian Association for Economics and Allied Sciences held?

(d) Patna

3. Which city will host Beautyworld Middle East 2023?

(a) Muscat

(b) Dubai

(c) Abu Dhabi

(d) Kuwait City

4. How many total medals did India win in the 4th Asian Para Games?

(a) 99

(b) 105

(c) 111

(d) 121

5. Which country has recently been removed by the Financial Action Task Force from its 'grey list'?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Malaysia

(c) Myanmar

(d) Albania

6. Which Indian shooter secured the 11th Paris Olympic quota for India in the Asian Shooting Championship?

(a) Saurabh Chaudhary

(b) Anjali Bhagwat

(c) Jeetu Rai

(d) Manu Bhakar

7. Climate change expert Professor Salimul Haq has passed away, he was a resident of which country?

(a) Pakistan

(b) Japan

(c) India

(d) Bangladesh

Answer:-

1. (b) Mahendra Singh Dhoni

State Bank of India (SBI) has appointed cricket legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the official brand ambassador of the bank. As a brand ambassador, Dhoni will play a key role in various promotional campaigns of the bank. State Bank of India is a public sector bank, its headquarters is in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

2. (b) Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the fourth annual conference of the Indian Economics & Allied Sciences Association at the University of Kashmir, Srinagar. Indian Economics and Allied Sciences Association (IEASA) President Professor Sudhakar Panda and IEASA Secretary Dr. Alok Kumar also participated in this program.

3. (b) Dubai

Beautyworld Middle East 2023 will be held from October 30 to November 1, 2023 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This is a major international trade show. 1,750 exhibitors from 57 countries are expected to participate in this event.

4. (c) 111

Indian para-athletes performed brilliantly and won a total of 111 medals in the fourth Asian Para Games held in Hangzhou, China. India ended the campaign with 29 gold, 31 silver and 51 bronze. This is India's best performance so far in the Asian Para Games.

5. (d) Albania

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has announced the removal of several countries from its 'grey list' in a review published on October 27, 2023. These include Cayman Islands, Panama, Jordan and Albania. Bulgaria has been included in the list. The 'grey list' includes countries that do not meet standards such as anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (CFT).

6. (d) Manu Bhakar

Indian female shooter Manu Bhakar secured the 11th Paris Olympic quota for India in the Asian Shooting Championship. She finished fifth in the women's 25 meter sports pistol event at the Asian Championships in Changwon, Korea. Arjun Babuta in the men's 10 meter air rifle event and Sarabjot Singh in the men's 10 meter air pistol event have also secured Paris 2024 quota.

7. (d) Bangladesh

Famous climate change expert Professor Saleemul Huq has passed away in Dhaka, Bangladesh. He was the director of the International Center for Climate Change and Development. He was a resident of Bangladesh. Salimul Haq was a professor at Independent University Bangladesh (IUB). He was an associate of the United Kingdom's International Institute on Environment and Development (IIED).

