Current Affairs Quiz: 8 December 2022

Current Affairs Questions for UPSC: The Current Affairs Quiz section of Jagran Josh aims to help every competitive exam aspirant to revise the Current Affairs of the day with ease. The Current Affairs questions and answers cover topics such as Peru’s first female president, Time magazine’s “Person of the year 2022, and RBI's repo rate.

1. Who won the title of Time magazine’s “Person of the year 2022?”

(a). Greta Thunberg

(b). Joe Biden

(c). Volodymyr Zelensky

(d). Elon Musk

2. What is the name of Peru’s first female president?

(a). Liz Truss

(b). Dina Boluarte

(c). Eda Rivas

(d). Ana Jara

3. To what basis points did RBI increase the repo rate on 7 December 2022?

(a). 33 points

(b). 38 points

(c). 32 points

(d). 35 points

4. Who has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director of ONGC?

(a). Arun Kumar Singh

(b). Rajesh Kumar Srivastava

(c). Pankaj Jain

(d). B. Ashok

5. Where does India stands in the world’s strongest passport list in 2022 published by Arton Capital?

(a). 83

(b). 87

(c). 89

(d). 77

6. Where did the 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2022 inaugurated?

(a). Hyderabad

(b). Bhopal

(c). Goa

(d). Pune

7. Who has been officiated as the new chairman of the Rajya Sabha?

(a). Jagdeep Dhankhar

(b). Piyush Goyal

(c ). Virendra Kumar

(d). Giriraj Singh

Answer-

1. (C) Volodymyr Zelensky

Time Magazine has named Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and "the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 Person of the Year. The award goes to an event or person who has had the most influence on global events over the past 12 months.

2. (b). Dina Boluarte

Dina Boluarte became the first female President of Peru after her predecessor was detained by police and impeached by lawmakers. Boluarte has been sworn into the top job to become Peru’s sixth president in under five years.

3. (d). 35 points

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25% on December 7, 2022, for the fifth consecutive time. The key interest rate increased by a total of 190 basis points. Since June 2022, it has hiked by 50 basis points thrice and once by 40 basis points during an off-cycle meet in May 2022.

4. (a) Arun Kumar Singh

For the first time, a retired official has been brought back to head a public sector utility in the oil and gas sector, ex-Chairman of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Arun Kumar Singh, has been appointed Chairman and Managing Director of the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for three years. Singh retired from BPCL on October 2022.

5. (b) 87

India has been ranked 87 in the world's strongest passport list for 2022, published by Arton Capital, while UAE ranked first in the rating of passports that have been made public recently. It is the ranking of the world's strongest and weakest passports. The passport rankings show the number of countries one can enter without acquiring a visa.

6. (c). Goa

The 9th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo 2022 was inaugurated at Panaji, Goa on December 8, 2022, in the presence of the Union Minister of State for Tourism and Shipping and other ministers. The 9th WAC aims to showcase the efficacy and strength of the AYUSH systems of medicine at the Global level.

7. (a). Jagdeep Dhankhar

Jagdeep Dhankhar has been officiated as the chairman of the Rajya Sabha on December 7, 2022, as the winter session of the Parliament commences. PM Narendra Modi has expressed confidence that the Rajya Sabha will attain a new height under the leadership of new Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.