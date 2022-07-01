Current Affairs Today Headline- 1 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 1 July 2022.
National News
- Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,07,189, as India reports 17,070 fresh cases, 14,413 recoveries and 23 deaths, in the last 24 hours.
- Govt imposes Rs 23,250/tonne additional tax on domestic reproduced crude oil to take away windfall gain accruing to producers.
- Parliament's Monsoon Session to be held from July 18 to August 12.
- Election Commission to publish finalised voters' list of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31.
- Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announces to constitute a three-member Cabinet Committee for regularising services of all the eligible contractual employees.
- Eknath Shinde takes oath as new Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis sworn in as deputy CM.
- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis hold the first cabinet meet of the state's new Government, in Mumbai.
- Central government hikes import duty on gold to 15 per cent.
International News
- Chinese leader Xi Jinping is set to preside over tightly celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover from Britain.
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tells Sweden and Finland that he could still block their drives to join NATO if they fail to implement a new deal with Ankara.
- Ecuador government, Indigenous groups sign deal to end protests.
- The United States made history on June 30th as Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
- The World Health Organization said on June 30th it expected "high levels" of COVID-19 in Europe this summer and called on countries to monitor the spread as cases tripled in the past month.
- Astronauts lose decades' worth of bone mass in space that many do not recover even after a year back on Earth, researchers said on June 30th.
- Indonesian president says handed Russian President Vladimir Putin message from Ukrainian President Zelensky.
Environment News
- Single-use plastic ban comes into effect from today to reduce plastic wastage.
- Villagers of Ahwa area of Gujarat face acute water shortage.
- Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis government to build metro shed in Mumbai's green Aarey colony.
- Horseshoe crabs, the bright blue blood of these 'living fossils' vital for vaccine safety.
- Turquoise water is seen in a large melt hole on the top of an iceberg in the Disko bay
- France and Costa Rica jointly bid to host the next UN Ocean Conference in 2025.
- Greenpeace activists call for strong, enforceable treaties to protect oceans affected by global warming, overfishing and rampant pollution.
- US Supreme Court limits Biden administration's powers to regulate greenhouse gases, in a blow to the nation's climate-change fight.
- The European Union and New Zealand have concluded a free trade deal after four years of negotiations.
Sports News
- Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra sets a new national record with a throw of 89.94m as he finished 2nd at Stockholm Diamond League.
- Jos Buttler appointed as the new white-ball captain of England men's cricket team.
- Jasprit Bumrah to captain India in rescheduled fifth test against England.
Corporate News
- Salmonella contaminations were found in the Belgian chocolate plant, the world's biggest, halting production.
- SII seeks the Centre's approval to export 32.4 lakh doses of Covovax to the US, which will be the first vaccine to be exported to the country by any Indian manufacturer.
Economy
- Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged for the July-Sept quarter.
- Growth of eight core sector industries up by 18.1 per cent in May 2022as against 16.4 per cent in May 2021.
Science and Technology
PSLV-C53 carrying three foreign satellites lifts off from the spaceport in Sriharikota.
