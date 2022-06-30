Current Affairs Today Headline- 30 June 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 30 June 2022.
National News
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the ‘Raising & Accelerating MSME Performance’ scheme, at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.
- Maharashtra Assembly special session postponed, no floor test today.
- NITI Aayog report forecasts 100 pc electric 2-wheelers penetration by FY27.
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot appeals to people to maintain peace.
- Uddhav Thackeray announced his resignation as Maharashtra CM & from his MLC post on June 29.
- Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari accepts Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra CM. He asks Uddhav to continue as CM until an alternate arrangement is made.
- Ashwini Vaishnaw to inaugurate new train services in Odisha today.
- Amarnath Yatra starts today with the first group of pilgrims en route to the holy cave.
International News
- Ricky Martin's ex-manager sues him for USD 3 million alleging contract breach.
- Travis Barker hospitalized for pancreatitis after undergoing colonoscopy
- Taliban to meet US on releasing frozen Afghan funds after the devastating earthquake.
- "No problem" for Russia if Finland, Sweden join NATO, says Putin.
- US vows to reinforce Europe's defences in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Biden announces US reinforcements of NATO land, air and sea forces in Europe.
- Norway is not breaching treaty by blocking Russian cargo to Svalbard, says minister.
- Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to not stand in upcoming elections, as parliament postponed a vote to dissolve itself.
- Singer R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for sex crimes.
- Britain unveils £1 bn of new military aid for Ukraine.
- European Commission proposes ban on use of flavoured heated tobacco products in Europe.
- Ferdinand Marcos Jr sworn in as Philippine president, praises his dictator father's rule after succeeding Rodrigo Duterte as new leader.
Sports News
- Defending champion Novak Djokovic reaches third round of Wimbledon for the 16th time, Andy Murray suffers earliest-ever exit from the All England Club.
- KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery following 'tough couple of weeks'.
Science and Technology News
- US tech firm Snap launches subscription version of Snapchat as it looks to generate more money.
- NASA to reveal the "deepest image of our Universe that has ever been taken" on July 12, thanks to the newly operational James Webb Space Telescope.
