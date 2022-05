Current Affairs Today Headline- 21 May 2022

Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 21 May 2022.

Morning Current Affairs

National News Government declares the fresh composition of Standing Committee of Inter-State Council comprising 13 members, including its Chairman Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Congress Leaders pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary today

Prime Minister Modi to interact with Indian Deaflympians after their impressive show in Deaflympics 2021

Amit Shah embarks on a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh today

President Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita Kovind depart from Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for India

Delhi’s peak power demand hits season’s high at over 7000 MW

An MoU was signed to set up a ‘first of its kind Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHI) with an integrated multi-speciality 350 bed hospital at IIT-Guwahati campus

Overall flood condition improves in Assam, situation grim in 4 districts

Government alerts ICMR, NCDC on Monkeypox International News Polling underway to elect a new Parliament in Australia

Nine new cabinet ministers in Sri Lanka took oath amid political instability

UN Human Rights Commissioner Michelle Bachelet to visit China for six days next week

Canada bans China’s Huawei Technologies from its 5G networks on security concerns

Bangladesh holds its first international professional boxing tournament Economy News IGL has hiked the price of CNG in Delhi by Rs. 2 per kg to Rs. 75.61 per kg. For Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, the CNG price has been hiked to Rs. 78.17 per kg, while in Gurugram it will cost Rs. 83.94 per kg

Government has lifted the ‘export prohibition’ on bamboo charcoal, for higher profitability of the bamboo industry, after the persistent requests of Khadi and Village Industries Commission

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to lead Team India at World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, from May 22-26. Sports News ATP to strip ranking points from Wimbledon 2022 over Belarus and Russia Players ban

IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in Mumbai

12th Hockey Junior Men National Championship: Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh register victories Environment News The Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav participated in the 8th BRICS Environment Ministers Meeting Virtually on May 20, under the Presidency of People’s Republic of China John Lee appointed as the new Chief Executive of Hong Kong

