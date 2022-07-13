Current Affairs Today Headlines: 13 July 2022
National News
- India denies facilitating travel of Gotabaya Rajapaksa out of Sri Lanka.
- India reports 16,906 fresh cases, 15,447 recoveries and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,32,457.
- Kanwar Yatra' is going to take place this year after 2019.
- Election Commission starts distribution of ballot boxes, papers for Presidential polls.
- All schools in Manipur closed till July 24 amid surge in new COVID-19 cases.
- IRCTC takes disciplinary action against 61 employees for irregular attendance.
- India is the fastest-growing economy in the world with 8.2 percent growth rate in 2022.
- DCGI approves India's first qHPV vaccine to treat cervical cancer.
- India supports UNSC resolutions giving extension for Syria cross-border aid.
- ICMR releases book, mobile app for updating, guiding physicians about common conditions.
Sports News
- India beat England by 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
- England all out at 110 against India at Kennington Oval, London, posts its lowest total against India.
Virat Kohli yet to recover from groin injury, likely to miss 2nd ODI against England.
Mohammed Shami becomes fastest Indian to take 150 ODI wickets.
International News
- COVID pandemic is nowhere near over, says WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
- UNDP report on 'Cost-of-Living Crisis in Developing Countries' shows inflation will have only a negligible impact on poverty in India.
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, wife used military aircraft to reach Maldives.
- NASA releases next wave of images from James Webb Space Telescope
- The "buck supermoon" on July 13 will be the brightest moon of the year due to its closeness to Earth.
- Residents of Pulau Pari, an Indonesian island threatened by rising sea levels, are suing cement giant Holcim over its carbon dioxide emissions, a Swiss charity said
- Eight candidates to run for UK Prime Minister bid, health minister Sajid Javid withdraws.
- Russia and Ukraine to hold talks with UN and Turkish officials to break impasse over grain exports.
- Covid-19 pandemic 'nowhere near over', 30 percent increase in COVID cases in past two weeks, says warns WHO.
Squid Game' becomes first non-English show to earn Emmy nomination.
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II awarded the George Cross to the state-run National Health Service (NHS) for its work over the past 74 years and praised its Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Corporate News
- Twitter asks Delaware court to hold Elon Musk to his $44 billion deal to buy the social media platform.
Environment News
- An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude occurred at 1621 km east of Adamstown, Pitcairn Islands.
- Residents of the Indonesian island Pulau Pari threatened by rising sea levels are suing cement giant Holcim over its carbon dioxide emissions.
