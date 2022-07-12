Current Affairs Today Headlines: 12 July 2022
Find here Today's Current Affairs News Headlines by Jagran Josh for 12 July 2022.
National News
- India reports 13,615 fresh cases, 13,265 recoveries and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,31,043.
- EAM S Jaishankar to launch 'Connecting through Culture', an anthology on India's soft power.
- India expresses concern over Ukraine situation, reiterates path for dialogue at UNSC.
- IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai till July 14.
- Army Chief Gen Pande launches the book 'Cavalier's Take - Memoir of a Soldiers General'.
- India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant led an Indian delegation to the second G20 Sherpa meeting convened by Indonesia in Labuan Bajo on 10-11 July.
International News
- Sri Lanka's parliament to reconvene on July 15 and a new president will be elected on July 20.
- SJB's Sajith Premadasa nominated for interim presidency in Sri Lanka.
- France's Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne survives a no-confidence motion in parliament.
- BTS lands a three project deal with Disney+
- New British Prime Minister to be announced on September 5.
- James Bond' theme composer Monty Norman passes away
- US President Biden unveils first image of James Webb Telescope, calls it 'historic moment'.
- Ukraine 'strongly condemns' Russia's fast-track citizenship for Ukrainians.
- Britain issued an extreme heat warning on July 11, 2022 with temperatures predicted to hit more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) across large parts of England and Wales.
- World population to hit 8 billion in 2022.
Corporate News
- Twitter calls Elon Musk merger withdrawal 'invalid and wrongful'.
- Twitter shares sink 11.3% after Elon Musk withdraws takeover bid.
- UAE's flydubai suspends operations to Sri Lanka amid political unrest.
Sports News
- Indian squad for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games announced, Harmanpreet Kaur named captain.
- Virat Kohli likely to miss 1st ODI against England due to injury.
- Indian women's hockey team registered 3-2 win over Canada in penalty shootout at FIH Women's Hockey World Cup 2022.
