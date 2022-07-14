Current Affairs Today Headlines: 14 July 2022
National News
- India reports 20,139 fresh cases, 16,482 recoveries, and 38 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,36,076.
- PM Modi to participate in first virtual Leaders' Summit of I2U2 today.
- Opposition leaders to discuss joint Vice Presidential candidate on July 17
- Telangana government has decided to extend holidays for all educational institutions from July 14 to July 16.
- Statue of Mahatma Gandhi defaced at Hindu temple in Canada, police probing it as hate crime.
- Ex-Vice President Hamid Ansari issues a statement regarding Pak journalist Nusrat Mirza.
- Himachal CM Thakur lays foundation stones of 23 developmental projects worth Rs 90 cr in Hamirpur.
International News
- Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker is yet to receive the Letter of Resignation from President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
- Mustafizur Rahman appointed as Bangladesh's next High Commissioner to India.
- Sri Lanka's Central bank warns public on possible risks in crypto trade.
- Peaceful transfer of power within Sri Lanka is essential: US
- British Parliament felicitates BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.
- Indian-origin Rishi Sunak wins first round of voting, 6 candidates to go to round two.
- Sri Lanka lists curfew that was imposed in the Western province after the eruption of violence in the capital.
- North Korea on July 13, 2022 recognised two Russian-backed breakaway "people's republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent states.
- Russia and Ukraine to hold talks with UN and Turkish officials to break impasse over grain exports.
Health & Medicine
- The BA.5 Omicron sub-variant has the potential to cause reinfection "within weeks", as per global researchers.
- Scientists develop new mechanism to inactivate COVID-19 virus, block entry into cells.
- French health authorities have published a study confirming a link between nitrates added to processed meat and colon cancer.
Sports News
- India registers a 3-1 win over Japan in the 9-12th placings match of the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup Spain & Netherlands 2022.
- BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was felicitated by the British Parliament on July 13, 2022.
Environment News
- Heatwave swamps western Europe, France is suffering soaring temperatures, blistering heat engulfing Spain and Portugal as wildfires destroy vast stretches of Western European forestland.
- Race against time to find Brazil Amazon species before they disappear due to deforestation, mining and illegal timber extraction.
- Faeroe Islands has proposed an annual catch limit of 500 white-sided dolphins on a provisional basis for 2022 and 2023.
Space & Technology
- The European Space Agency has officially terminated cooperation with Russia on a mission to put a rover on Mars.
- Space tech startup Agnikul Cosmos inaugurated India's first-ever facility to manufacture 3D-printed rocket engines in Chennai on July 13.
- The US Air Force successfully tested a Lockheed Martin Corp hypersonic missile this week.
