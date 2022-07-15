Current Affairs Today Headlines: 15 July 2022
National News
- India reports 20,038 fresh cases, 16,994 recoveries, and 47 deaths in the last 24 hours, active cases stand at 1,39,073.
- Free Covid booster dose for all adults from today.
- India's first monkeypox case confirmed in Kerala.
- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to jointly host a farewell for President Ram Nath Kovind next week.
- President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure to end on July 24th.
- India's current account deficit expected to deteriorate in FY23, as per Finance Ministry report.
- Assam's Cachar district makes face masks mandatory as COVID cases rise.
- BJP to hold a parliamentary party meeting tomorrow, July 16.
- Ajmer Dargah Cleric Gauhar Chishti to be produced in court today.
- Centre launches e-NAM POP to facilitate farmers to sell produce outside their state borders.
- Union Minister and BJP MP Piyush Goyal was reappointed as the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha.
- India supplied over 235 million total supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to 98 countries: NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman.
International News
- Sri Lanka Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywarden confirms President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's resignation.
- US lawmakers approve CAATSA waiver for India.
- Ivana Trump, the first wife of former US President Donald Trump, has passed away.
- Italy Prime Minister Draghi announces resignation, Italy's president refuses PM Draghi's resignation.
- Rishi Sunak tops second round of voting in UK leadership contest.
- Saudi Arabia opens airspace to 'all carriers' in gesture to Israel.
- WHO to reconvene its expert monkeypox committee in a week to reconsider whether the growing outbreak should receive the global body's highest level of alarm.
- The European Commission is expected next week to ask EU countries to reduce heating and cooling of public buildings and offices to cut demand for gas.
- Mali to suspend all new rotations of the United Nations' MINUSMA peacekeeping mission citing national security reasons.
- Twitter experienced a widespread outage in the United States and parts of Europe on July 14.
