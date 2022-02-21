Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Winners Lists; Know Who Won What
DPIFF awards 2022 winners list: Ranveer Singh received the award for Best Actor for '83', Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Mimi' and Best Film award went to 'Shershaah'. Check full list of winners here.
DPIFF Awards 2022 Winners list: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were conferred to the recipients in a ceremony held on February 20, 2022.
Ranveer Singh received the award for Best Actor for '83', Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Mimi'. Ken Gosho received the DPIFF 2022 Best Director award for 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' and Best Film award went to 'Shershaah'.
DPIFF 2022 Film of the Year award went to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and Best International Feature Film award went to Another Round, a comedy-drama film directed by Thomas Vinterberg and Asha Parekh was honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Films award.
Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2022: List of Winners
- Outstanding Contribution to Films: Asha Parekh
- Film of the Year: Pushpa: The Rise
- Best Film: Shershaah
- Best Director: Ken Ghosh for film State of Siege: Temple Attack
- Best International Feature Film: Another Round
- Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for 83
- Best Actress: Kriti Sanon for Mimi
- Critics Best Actor: Sidharth Malhotra
- Critics Best Actress: Kiara Advani
- Best Actor in Supporting Role Award: Satish Kaushik for film Kaagaz
- Best Actress in Supporting Role: Lara Dutta for film Bell Bottom
- Best Actor in Negative Role: Aayush Sharma for film Antim: The Final Truth
- People’s Choice Best Actor: Abhimanyu Dasani
- People’s Choice Best Actress: Radhika Madan
- Best Debut: Ahan Shetty for film Tadap
- Best Playback Singer Male: Vishal Mishra
- Best Playback Singer Female: Kanika Kapoor
- Critics Best Film: Sardar Udham Singh
- Best Cinematographer: Jayakrishna Gummadi for film Haseena Dilruba
- Best Short Film: Pauli
- Best Actor in Web Series: Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2
- Best Actress in Web Series: Raveena Tandon for Aranyak
- Best Web Series: Candy
- Best Actor in Television Series: Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi
- Best Actress in Television Series: Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya
- Television Series of the Year: Anupama
- Most Promising Actor in Television Series: Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya
- Most Promising Actress in Television Series: Rupali Ganguly for Anupama
DPIFF Awards 2022
- The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival is a unique platform that honours the most creative artists, filmmakers and creators.
- The festival hosts the most pretigious awards ceremony that honours and appreciate leading
artists and storytellers from the entertainment and film industry.
- It is India's only independent awards function that celebrates the legacy of Dadasaheb Phalke – Father of Indian Cinema.
