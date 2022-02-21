Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022: Winners Lists; Know Who Won What

DPIFF Awards 2022 Winners list: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 were conferred to the recipients in a ceremony held on February 20, 2022.

Ranveer Singh received the award for Best Actor for '83', Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress award for her role in 'Mimi'. Ken Gosho received the DPIFF 2022 Best Director award for 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' and Best Film award went to 'Shershaah'.

DPIFF 2022 Film of the Year award went to 'Pushpa: The Rise' and Best International Feature Film award went to Another Round, a comedy-drama film directed by Thomas Vinterberg and Asha Parekh was honoured with Outstanding Contribution to Films award.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) Awards 2022: List of Winners

Outstanding Contribution to Films: Asha Parekh

Asha Parekh Film of the Year: P ushpa: The Rise

ushpa: The Rise Best Film: Shershaah

Shershaah Best Director: Ken Ghosh for film State of Siege: Temple Attack

Ken Ghosh for film State of Siege: Temple Attack Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Another Round Best Actor: Ranveer Singh for 83

Ranveer Singh for 83 Best Actress: Kriti Sanon for Mimi

Kriti Sanon for Mimi Critics Best Actor: Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra Critics Best Actress: Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani Best Actor in Supporting Role Award: Satish Kaushik for film Kaagaz

Satish Kaushik for film Kaagaz Best Actress in Supporting Role: Lara Dutta for film Bell Bottom

Lara Dutta for film Bell Bottom Best Actor in Negative Role: Aayush Sharma for film Antim: The Final Truth

Aayush Sharma for film Antim: The Final Truth People’s Choice Best Actor: Abhimanyu Dasani

Abhimanyu Dasani People’s Choice Best Actress: Radhika Madan

Radhika Madan Best Debut: Ahan Shetty for film Tadap

Ahan Shetty for film Tadap Best Playback Singer Male: Vishal Mishra

Vishal Mishra Best Playback Singer Female: Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Kapoor Critics Best Film: Sardar Udham Singh

Sardar Udham Singh Best Cinematographer: Jayakrishna Gummadi for film Haseena Dilruba

Jayakrishna Gummadi for film Haseena Dilruba Best Short Film: Pauli

Pauli Best Actor in Web Series: Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee for The Family Man 2 Best Actress in Web Series: Raveena Tandon for Aranyak

Raveena Tandon for Aranyak Best Web Series: Candy

Candy Best Actor in Television Series: Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Shaheer Sheikh for Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Best Actress in Television Series: Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya for Kundali Bhagya Television Series of the Year: Anupama

Anupama Most Promising Actor in Television Series: Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar for Kundali Bhagya Most Promising Actress in Television Series: Rupali Ganguly for Anupama

DPIFF Awards 2022