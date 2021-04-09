Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds bilateral talks with Kazakhstan counterpart

The two ministers, during the meeting, exchanged views for further strengthening the bilateral defence cooperation, including through defence exercises, training, and capacity building.

Apr 9, 2021
India-Kazakhstan ties

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on April 9, 2021, held bilateral talks with the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan Lieutenant General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

The Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Secretary (Defence Production) Raj Kumar, and other senior military and civil officials of the Defence Ministry were also present on the occasion.

The Defence Minister of Kazakhstan is on an official visit to India from April 7 to April 10, 2021. He is in the country on the invitation of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. During his visit, Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister visited the Longewala sector in Jaisalmer and HQs 12 Corps at Jodhpur.

Bilateral talks between Defence Ministers of India and Kazakhstan: Key Details

•  The Defence Ministers agreed that both the countries must go through the possibility of the defence industrial collaboration of the mutual interest.

•  Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister also thanked Rajnath Singh for the opportunity provided to the Kazakh troops for deployment as part of the Indian battalion in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon- UNIFIL.

•  The Defence Ministers of both the countries also positively assessed the annual KAZIND joint military exercise between India and Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstan Defence Minister’s first meeting after re-appointment:

This is Nurlan Yermekbayev’s first meeting with the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh after he was re-appointed as the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan.

The last meeting of the two ministers was in Moscow, Russia on September 5, 2020. It was on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Defence Minister’s Meeting.

In his latest visit to India, Kazakhstan’s Defence Minister was also accorded with the Guard of Honour at Vigyan Bhawan in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

