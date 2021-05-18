Delhi Government announces free education for children orphaned by COVID-19 pandemic

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on May 18, 2021, announced that the children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be provided Rs. 2,500 per month (till they turn 25) and their education will also be paid for by the Delhi Government.

The news was shared by the Chief Minister as he announced a series of welfare measures for the poverty and disaster-hit families in Delhi.

Children whose both parents die either due to #COVID19 or with one parent already dead and the one succumbing to COVID now will be given Rs 2,500 monthly pension till they attain the age of 25 years. They will be provided free education: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

The National Capital, in particular, saw the flood of fresh COVID-19 cases where the caseload which was below 10,000 on April 1, 2021, went to over 1 lakh by the end of April. The city has also faced an acute shortage of oxygen supply, hospital beds, and medicines, leading to an increasing number of deaths.

Free ration to 72 lakh people from poor families:

The Chief Minister in the series of welfare measures announced that 72 lakh people from poor families will be getting 10 kg of free ration in May 2021.

Half of the ration will be provided by the ruling AAP Government and the rest will be by the Central Government scheme. The government will provide ration without proof of low income, as is normally the case.

There are 72 lakh ration card holders in Delhi & they're given 5 kg ration by the govt every month. This month, ration will be given free of cost. Besides this, addl 5 kg free ration is being given by the Central Govt. So they're being given 10 kg free ration this month: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/tNLqpMJxCa — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

In a brief statement, the Chief Minister mentioned that each month 5 kg ration is given at a subsidized rate to the poor families, however, this month they will get it for free. He informed that this additional 5 kg is being given under PM-CARES, so a total of 10 kg ration will be given free this time.

Ration Card: Chief Minister, while acknowledging that not everyone has a ration card and cannot be issued at such short notice, mentioned that in a good faith whoever says they need free ration will be able to get it.

Families who lost their sole breadwinner to get Rs. 2,500 per month:

The Chief Minister informed that the families who lost their sole earning members due to the pandemic will be provided with a pension of Rs. 2,500 per month besides ex-gratia.

He added that if the husband was the sole earning member, the wife will be eligible to get the amount and vice versa. In case, the person was unmarried, the pension will go to the parents.

Families where the breadwinner died, will be given Rs 2500 monthly pension besides the ex-gratia. If husband dies, pension will be given to the wife, if wife dies it will be given to the husband. If an unmarried person dies, the pension will be given to his/her parents: Delhi CM — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

This will be apart from the one-time payment of Rs. 50,000 each as ex-gratia that was announced earlier for any family that has had a COVID death.

Every family that has had a death due to #COVID19 among them, will be given Rs 50,000 each as ex-gratia: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/1VTh5mJo1i — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Delhi sees dip in active COVID-19 cases:

Delhi, which was particularly hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic, has seen a dip in the number of active cases as on May 17, 2021, the city recorded fewer than 5,000 fresh actives in the 24 hours.

Delhi under strict lockdown:

Delhi has also been under strict lockdown since April 19, 2021, and will continue to be so till May 24 till 5 am. The lockdown has been extended to break the chain of the transmission. The Chief Minister stated that the city has been witnessing good recovery because of the lockdown and active cases have also declined.