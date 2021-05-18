Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Delhi Government announces free education for children orphaned by COVID-19 pandemic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a series of welfare measures for the poverty and COVID-19 disaster-hit families in Delhi.

Created On: May 18, 2021 18:51 ISTModified On: May 18, 2021 18:51 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on May 18, 2021, announced that the children who lost their parents due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be provided Rs. 2,500 per month (till they turn 25) and their education will also be paid for by the Delhi Government.

The news was shared by the Chief Minister as he announced a series of welfare measures for the poverty and disaster-hit families in Delhi.

The National Capital, in particular, saw the flood of fresh COVID-19 cases where the caseload which was below 10,000 on April 1, 2021, went to over 1 lakh by the end of April. The city has also faced an acute shortage of oxygen supply, hospital beds, and medicines, leading to an increasing number of deaths.

Free ration to 72 lakh people from poor families:

The Chief Minister in the series of welfare measures announced that 72 lakh people from poor families will be getting 10 kg of free ration in May 2021.

Half of the ration will be provided by the ruling AAP Government and the rest will be by the Central Government scheme. The government will provide ration without proof of low income, as is normally the case.

In a brief statement, the Chief Minister mentioned that each month 5 kg ration is given at a subsidized rate to the poor families, however, this month they will get it for free. He informed that this additional 5 kg is being given under PM-CARES, so a total of 10 kg ration will be given free this time.

Ration Card: Chief Minister, while acknowledging that not everyone has a ration card and cannot be issued at such short notice, mentioned that in a good faith whoever says they need free ration will be able to get it.

Families who lost their sole breadwinner to get Rs. 2,500 per month:

The Chief Minister informed that the families who lost their sole earning members due to the pandemic will be provided with a pension of Rs. 2,500 per month besides ex-gratia.

He added that if the husband was the sole earning member, the wife will be eligible to get the amount and vice versa. In case, the person was unmarried, the pension will go to the parents.

This will be apart from the one-time payment of Rs. 50,000 each as ex-gratia that was announced earlier for any family that has had a COVID death.

Delhi sees dip in active COVID-19 cases:

Delhi, which was particularly hit hard by the second wave of the pandemic, has seen a dip in the number of active cases as on May 17, 2021, the city recorded fewer than 5,000 fresh actives in the 24 hours.

Delhi under strict lockdown:

Delhi has also been under strict lockdown since April 19, 2021, and will continue to be so till May 24 till 5 am. The lockdown has been extended to break the chain of the transmission. The Chief Minister stated that the city has been witnessing good recovery because of the lockdown and active cases have also declined. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.
Trending Now

General Knowledge

Gk 2020: Notes, Topics, Facts

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material

Post Comment

5 + 2 =
Post

Comments