Doodle for Google 2022 India winner announced, Kolkata’s Shlok Mukherjee wins contest

Doodle for Google India: Google on November 14, 2022, announced the winner of the Doodle for Google 2022 competition. Shlok Mukherjee from Kolkata has been declared the winner for India for his inspiring Doodle ‘India on the Center Stage.’ Shlok’s Doodle is also being featured on Google.co.in on November 14.

Over 5 lakh public votes helped in determining the results and to select the winner of the Doodle4Google contest. The Doodle for Google competition aims at encouraging creativity and also celebrating the imagination in young people.

Doodle for Google 2022 theme

The theme of the Doodle4Google contest 2022 was ‘In the next 25 years, my India will…’.

Winner of Doodle4Google 2022: What was Shlok Mukherjee’s message?

Shlok, while sharing his Doodle, wrote, “In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their own eco-friendly robot for humanity’s betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from Earth to Space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda and will get stronger in coming years.”

Doodle for Google 2022 contest: Key Details

1. The judging panel of the contest included actor, filmmaker, producer, and TV personality Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Kuriakose Vaisian, YouTube creators Slayypoint, and artist and entrepreneur Alika Bhat, along with the Google Team.

2. The contest received over 1,15,000 entries from children in classes 1 to 10 from over 100 cities across India responding to the theme ‘In the next 25 years, my India will…’.

3. Together, the judges had the task of choosing 20 finalists from across the nation, evaluating the entries on the criteria of artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and the uniqueness and novelty of the approach.

4. The 20 finalists were also showcased online for public voting.

5. In addition to the National winner of the Doodle for Google contest 2022, four Group winners were also selected.

Doodle for Google

Doodle4Google is an annual competition that is held in various countries by Google. The aim is to have children create a Google Doodle that will be featured on the local Google homepage as a Doodle.

The winner of Doodle for Google received a $30,000 scholarship to the college of their choice, a T-Shirt with their doodle on it, a Google Chromebook, and a $1,00,000 technology grant for tablets or Chromebooks toward their school.

