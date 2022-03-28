DRDO successfully tests Indian Army's Medium Range Surface to Air Missile

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted two flight tests of the Indian Army's version of the Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) for two different ranges on March 27, 2022.

The tests were conducted at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in deliverable configuration.

The Medium Range Surface to Air Missile system has been developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

Launch video of today’s flight test of Army version of Medium Range Surface to Air Missile off the Odisha coast.@PMOIndia @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD @adgpi pic.twitter.com/nlsPCciCyG — DRDO (@DRDO_India) March 27, 2022

Medium Range Surface to Air Missile (MRSAM) Test: Key Highlights

The Medium Range Surface to Air Missile tests were carried out as a part of the live firing trials against high-speed aerial targets.

The first test involved intercepting a medium-altitude and long-range target.

The second test involved a low-altitude and short-range target.

The two missiles successfully intercepted the targets and destroyed them completely, registering direct hits at both ranges.

The missiles have been developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) for the Indian Army.

The Medium Range Surface to Air Missile weapon system comprises a mobile launcher system, multi-function radar and other vehicles.

The performance of the system was validated through the flight data that was captured by range instruments like electro-optical tracking systems, radars and telemetry deployed.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian Army, DRDO and the industry for the successful flight tests of MRSAM-Army. He said that both the successful tests establish the capability of the weapon system in intercepting targets at critical ranges.

