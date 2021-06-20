Ebrahim Raisi elected as Iran’s 8th president

Iran's ultra-conservative cleric and judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi has been elected as the nation's eighth president. This was confirmed by the country's interior ministry on June 19, 2021.

The ministry confirmed that Ebrahim Raisi won 61.95 percent of the vote during the recent Presidential Elections. The elections saw a total voter turnout of 48.8 percent, which is the lowest turnout for a presidential election since the 1979 revolution.

Ebrahim Raisi will take up office in early August, replacing moderate President Hassan Rouhani who was not allowed run for a third consecutive term by the Iranian constitution. He congratulated the people for their choice after Raisi's win.

Key Details

• Raisi had got 28,933,004 votes, while former Revolutionary Guard commander Mohsen Rezaei finished third with 3,412,712 votes.

• He was followed by moderate candidate Abdolnasswer Hemmati with 2,427,201 votes and conservative Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi with 999,718 votes.

• Void votes finished second in the Presidential race with 3,726,870 such votes, which is happening for the first time since the establishment of the Islamic Republic.

• Mohsen Rezaei, Abdolnaser Hemmati and Amir Hossein Ghazizadeh Hashemi had conceded defeat ahead of the announcement of Raisi's win.

First Iranian President to face US sanctions Ebrahim Raisi has become the first Iranian president to be sanctioned by the United States even before assuming office as he was designated in 2019. What had happened? The United States blacklisted Ebrahim Raisi in 2019 for his role in the: -Mass execution of political prisoners in 1988. -Crackdown on the 2009 Green Movement protests. -Administration of oversight over the executions of individuals who were juveniles at the time of their crime.

About

• Ebrahim Raisi grew up in the northeastern city of Mashhad, which is an important religious centre for Shia Muslims where Imam Reza, the eighth Shia religious leader, is buried.

• He has studied under some of Iran's most prominent Muslim scholars, including Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

• He initially served as the prosecutor for several jurisdictions, then he moved to the Tehran in 1985 after being appointed deputy prosecutor.

• He then moved up the ranks in the judicial system in March 2016 and was appointed by the supreme leader as the custodian of the Astan-e Quds Razavi, which is the influential shrine of Imam Reza.

• He had run for presidential elections against Rouhani in 2017 as well but he had garnered just 38 percent of the vote then.