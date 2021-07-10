Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Federal Bank gets approval from RBI to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as MD & CEO

Private sector Federal Bank got its approval from the Reserve Bank of India to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as its Managing Director (MD) and CEO for three years. Read all you need to know.

Created On: Jul 10, 2021 12:25 ISTModified On: Jul 10, 2021 12:26 IST
Shyam Srinivasan, Source: ANI

Private sector Federal Bank on July 9, 2021, got its approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as its Managing Director (MD) and CEO for three years.

The Reserve Bank of India gave its approval on July 9, 2021, for the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD and CEO of the Federal bank for three years with effect from September 23, 2021, till September 23, 2024.

Previously in July 2020, Federal Bank had received RBI’s nod for reappointment of Srinivasan as MD and CEO till September 22, 2021. Srinivasan had taken charge as CEO of the bank on September 23, 2010.

Who is Shyam Srinivasan?

•Shyam Srinivasan is the MD and CEO of the Federal Bank. He had joined the bank with over 20 years of experience with leading multinational banks in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. He possesses significant expertise in SME banking, wealth management, and retail lending.

•Srinivasan is an alumnus of IIM, Kolkata, and Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirappalli (National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli). He has also pursued a Leadership Development Program from the London Business School.

•Srinivasan has among the top 100 executives on the Global Executive Forum of Standard Chartered Bank from 2004 to 2010.

•Srinivasan has been awarded:

(i) Business Standard Banker of the Year 2020

(ii) Distinguished Alumnus Award 2017 of IIM Calcutta

(iii) Distinguished Alumnus Award of NIT, Trichy

(iv) Greatest Corporate Leaders of India Award by the World HRD Congress

(v) Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award instituted by the NEHRDO

(vi) Exemplary Leadership Award from the Rotary Club

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Comment ()

Related Categories

RRB NTPC Exam 2020 : Check Application status here from 21st to 30th Sep, 2020. Also, get complete details.

Post Comment

5 + 1 =
Post

Comments