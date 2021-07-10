Federal Bank gets approval from RBI to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as MD & CEO

Private sector Federal Bank on July 9, 2021, got its approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to re-appoint Shyam Srinivasan as its Managing Director (MD) and CEO for three years.

The Reserve Bank of India gave its approval on July 9, 2021, for the re-appointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the MD and CEO of the Federal bank for three years with effect from September 23, 2021, till September 23, 2024.

Previously in July 2020, Federal Bank had received RBI’s nod for reappointment of Srinivasan as MD and CEO till September 22, 2021. Srinivasan had taken charge as CEO of the bank on September 23, 2010.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) approved the reappointment of Shyam Srinivasan as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Federal Bank for a period of three years.



(File pic) pic.twitter.com/dFbiIXYHYf — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2021

Who is Shyam Srinivasan?

•Shyam Srinivasan is the MD and CEO of the Federal Bank. He had joined the bank with over 20 years of experience with leading multinational banks in India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. He possesses significant expertise in SME banking, wealth management, and retail lending.

•Srinivasan is an alumnus of IIM, Kolkata, and Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirappalli (National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli). He has also pursued a Leadership Development Program from the London Business School.

•Srinivasan has among the top 100 executives on the Global Executive Forum of Standard Chartered Bank from 2004 to 2010.

•Srinivasan has been awarded:

(i) Business Standard Banker of the Year 2020

(ii) Distinguished Alumnus Award 2017 of IIM Calcutta

(iii) Distinguished Alumnus Award of NIT, Trichy

(iv) Greatest Corporate Leaders of India Award by the World HRD Congress

(v) Rashtriya Udyog Ratna Award instituted by the NEHRDO

(vi) Exemplary Leadership Award from the Rotary Club