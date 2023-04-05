Finland Opens Up New Era of Military Alliance, Becomes 31st Member of NATO Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Finland has now become a part of the NATO military family on April 04, 2023. It could smash Russia in terms of the underway discord with Ukraine. With this step, the Finnish Minister promoted improvement after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine activated fear in Europe's Cold War security landscape.

Finland, committed to the security of all @NATO member states, will be a reliable ally that strengthens regional stability.



Thank you, Mr Secretary General, and all of our 30 allies, for your support. Now we can get to work for our common security. Together we are stronger. pic.twitter.com/4ebzJOgymz — Sauli Niinistö (@niinisto) April 4, 2023

The aggression between Russia and Ukraine gave rise to the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II. However, after Finland’s ties with NATO, Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security organisation has been expanded. Also, Finland’s defeat by the Soviets in World War II, the country seems to have followed neutrality.

Anyway, Finnish leaders hinted towards joining NATO. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö was also present at the Flag raising ceremony and asserted that the bipartisan comes to an end and a new cycle begins. Finland has a blue-and-white coloured flag which was hoisted outside NATO headquarters post-summit.

Finland’s NATO Membership

People circled the security fence of NATO headquarters and started campaigning with slogans “Ukraine needs NATO”. Tons of people also came swaddled in the flag. As US President Joe Biden was seen applauding Finland for becoming the 31st member of NATO, he stated that the day marks the 74th anniversary of the signing of NATO's pact that came into being on April 4, 1949.

Biden further talked about the war-like situation prevailing between the 2 countries. He said nothing can split Europe and NATO. Moreover, this recent membership has brought people together as Finland becomes the newest ally. Hence, leading to a stronger alliance. Transatlantic security and NATO territory will be protected in all circumstances.

This step can be largely seen as a planned and political reversal for Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Putin was of the view that NATO would lean towards Russia and found this as an excuse for its breaching act.

”Finland has today become the 31st member of NATO. The era of military non-alignment in our history has come to an end. A new era begins.”

– President @Niinisto spoke today at the NATO accession ceremony in Brussels.



Full speech: https://t.co/b3LZcJyC8W pic.twitter.com/SZKOmlosZA — TPKanslia (@TPKanslia) April 4, 2023

What is NATO & its Task?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is a political and military union that forms a group of 31 nations. This treaty was set up back in 1949. The motive behind its creation is to provide combined security and protection against any political threat faced by its member countries.

Even the members vow to contribute and aid each other when the situation arises of attack from its contraries. They jointly work towards defence-related matters. NATO’s role has been significant in bringing up the peace and overall stability across the globe. Its work is undeniable, especially for Europe and its neighbouring.

Who are the 31 NATO Countries?

Check below the complete list of 30 member countries along with the new joiner i.e. Finland which adds up to making it a strong military alliance of 31 countries.

Albania Belgium Bulgaria Canada Croatia Czech Republic Denmark Estonia France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Montenegro Netherlands Norway Poland Portugal The Republic of Macedonia Romania Slovakia Slovenia Spain Turkey United Kingdom United States Finland

Finland's Pledge for NATO’s Security

The alliance formed between Finland and NATO is not in opposition with anyone. In lieu of his, the Finnish President announced that as a new member o NATO, it seeks peace through mindful intentions and aims to retrieve order and resolutions in the disputes that have arisen hitherto.

The nation also looks forward to Swedish membership as cooperation continues to strengthen across the Nordic areas.

