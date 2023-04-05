Finland Opens Up New Era of Military Alliance, Becomes 31st Member of NATO Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Finland has been officially welcomed as the 31st member of the NATO Alliance during a two-day summit held on April 04, 2023. Leaders suggested joining NATO after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine triggered them. Gain in-depth knowledge here about this strongest security treaty and how it’s going to jolt the Russia-Ukraine war. 

Finnish People Celebrate Finland's NATO Membership, Shock for Russia over Ukraine War
Finland has now become a part of the NATO military family on April 04, 2023. It could smash Russia in terms of the underway discord with Ukraine. With this step, the Finnish Minister promoted improvement after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine activated fear in Europe's Cold War security landscape. 

 

 

The aggression between Russia and Ukraine gave rise to the largest humanitarian crisis in Europe since World War II. However, after Finland’s ties with NATO,  Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security organisation has been expanded. Also, Finland’s defeat by the Soviets in World War II, the country seems to have followed neutrality.

 

 

Anyway, Finnish leaders hinted towards joining NATO. Finnish President Sauli Niinistö was also present at the Flag raising ceremony and asserted that the bipartisan comes to an end and a new cycle begins. Finland has a blue-and-white coloured flag which was hoisted outside NATO headquarters post-summit. 

Finland’s NATO Membership

People circled the security fence of NATO headquarters and started campaigning with slogans “Ukraine needs NATO”. Tons of people also came swaddled in the flag. As US President Joe Biden was seen applauding Finland for becoming the 31st member of NATO, he stated that the day marks the 74th anniversary of the signing of NATO's pact that came into being on April 4, 1949.

 

 

Biden further talked about the war-like situation prevailing between the 2 countries. He said nothing can split Europe and NATO. Moreover, this recent membership has brought people together as Finland becomes the newest ally. Hence, leading to a stronger alliance. Transatlantic security and NATO territory will be protected in all circumstances.

This step can be largely seen as a planned and political reversal for Russia’s Vladimir Putin. Putin was of the view that NATO would lean towards Russia and found this as an excuse for its breaching act. 

 

 

What is NATO & its Task?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is a political and military union that forms a group of 31 nations. This treaty was set up back in 1949. The motive behind its creation is to provide combined security and protection against any political threat faced by its member countries. 

Even the members vow to contribute and aid each other when the situation arises of attack from its contraries. They jointly work towards defence-related matters. NATO’s role has been significant in bringing up the peace and overall stability across the globe. Its work is undeniable, especially for Europe and its neighbouring. 

Who are the 31 NATO Countries?

Check below the complete list of 30 member countries along with the new joiner i.e. Finland which adds up to making it a strong military alliance of 31 countries. 

  1. Albania
  2. Belgium
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Canada
  5. Croatia
  6. Czech Republic
  7. Denmark
  8. Estonia
  9. France
  10. Germany
  11. Greece
  12. Hungary
  13. Iceland
  14. Italy
  15. Latvia
  16. Lithuania
  17. Luxembourg
  18. Montenegro
  19. Netherlands
  20. Norway
  21. Poland
  22. Portugal
  23. The Republic of Macedonia
  24. Romania
  25. Slovakia
  26. Slovenia
  27. Spain
  28. Turkey
  29. United Kingdom
  30. United States
  31. Finland

Finland's Pledge for NATO’s Security

The alliance formed between Finland and NATO is not in opposition with anyone. In lieu of his, the Finnish President announced that as a new member o NATO, it seeks peace through mindful intentions and aims to retrieve order and resolutions in the disputes that have arisen hitherto. 

The nation also looks forward to Swedish membership as cooperation continues to strengthen across the Nordic areas. 

