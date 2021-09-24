First Himalayan Film Festival begins at Leh- All you need to know!

First Himalayan Film Festival: The first edition of the Himalayan Film Festival will begin today, on September 24, 2021 at Leh, Ladakh and go on till September 28, 2021. The 5-day festival will provide a unique opportunity to the local filmmakers to showcase their stories on a wider platform.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani starrer Shershaah, a movie based on the life of Capt Vikram Batra, will be the opening film of the first-ever Himalayan Film Festival.

Excited to have 'Shershaah' as the opening film at the first prestige, Himalayan Film Festival 🙏🏼



Congratulations to the team behind the making of this festival, wishing you all great success. https://t.co/avFxxmcPtJ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) September 22, 2021

The film festival will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. After the inauguration, the Union Minister will participate in an Interactive Session on Aspirational Ladakh at the Amphitheatre in Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra.

Significance

The Himalayan Film Festival is being organised as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

First Himalayan Film Festival- All you need to know!

•The five-day festival will be held at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh. The popular films from 12 Himalayan states and Union Territories will be screened during the festival. The festival aims to showcase filmmaking talent from all the Himalayan states and UTs.

•It will begin with the screening of Shershaah and conclude with the screening of the Shepherdess of Glacier in the closing ceremony on 28th September.

•Sidharth Malhotra will be the special guest for the screening of Shershaah during the opening ceremony of the Himalayan Film Festival along with the Director of the film, Vishnuvardhan. Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra will also attend the opening ceremony.

•The films will be screened on the main screen at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra and in the amphitheater.

•The Himalayan film festival is being organised in collaboration with the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and Directorate of Film Festivals and it is being hosted by the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, Leh.

•Besides film screening, the festival will include masterclasses and conversation sessions with renowned film personalities such as Anupama Chopra, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, S Nallamuthu, Nila Mahtab Panda and Phonsok Ladakhi, the first actor from Ladakh to act in a Bollywood film.

•The Himalayan film festival will also comprise documentaries and short film competitions with the intent of spotting talented filmmakers and encouraging fresh talent to be a part of it. It will also include a music festival to give a platform to the young Ladakh musicians.

Himalayan Film Festival: Key Activities

-Screening of Popular Films

-Food festival

-Cultural shows

-Music fest

-Workshops, masterclasses and in-conversation sessions

-Short and documentary film competition