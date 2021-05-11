Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

German tennis player Alexander Zverev wins his 2nd Madrid Open Title

Created On: May 11, 2021 12:52 ISTModified On: May 11, 2021 12:52 IST
Alexander Zverev

The German Tennis player and the world number six Alexander Zverev continued his sensational form and won his 2nd Madrid Open Title on May 10, 2021. He also lifted his fourth ATP Masters 1000 trophy.

After beating Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals and Dominic Theim, fourth-ranked, in the semifinals, Alexander Zverev rallied to defeat the world number 10 Matteo Berrettini from Italy by 6-7 (8), 6-4, 6-3 in the finals.

The German player wasn’t able to convert a set point at 7/6 in the first-set tie-break but then he claimed three service breaks in the following two sets to lift the coveted trophy.

In his post-match interview, Zverev stated that it is great to win the Madrid Open Title, particularly after he lost the three last finals that he played at Masters 1000 events. He added that the win is definitely special and that he just wants to enjoy this one.

While commenting on the game, Zverev stated that his opponent, Matteo’s gaming style showed it all. He added that he did not play anybody this week who is able to serve 235 km/h on clay and serve 230 km/h kick serves. Zverev acknowledged that it was definitely a different match and that he is extremely happy right now.

The World number six player Zverev had not clinched successive games in three straight competitions before the Madrid Open.

Men’s doubles final:

Marcel Granollers of Spain and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina, in the men's double final, defeated Mate Pavic and Nikola Mektic of Croatia by 1-6, 6-3, 10-8. The players from Spain and Argentina claimed the men’s double titles on May 9, 2021.

