Global Innovation Index 2021: India ranks 46th, Switzerland tops innovation index ranking

NITI Aayog informed in a statement on September 20, 2021, that India has ranked 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organization in the Global Innovation Index Rankings 2021. The country has climbed two spots from its ranking in 2020.

The official statement further mentioned that India has been on a rising path over the past several years in the Global Innovation Index as the country has risen from ranking 81 in the year 2015 to 46 in 2021.

India Becoming a Hub of Innovation!



Climbs to 46th rank 📈 in the Global Innovation Index of @WIPO, a leap of 35 places in just 6 years.



PM @NarendraModi ji’s sustained push for R&D & creation of an enabling ecosystem for startups is helping India innovate for the world. pic.twitter.com/6T2Vdp7Cq7 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 20, 2021

The Global Innovation Index is the indicator for governments all over the world to assess the social and economic changes in their respective countries.

The statement by NITI Aayog also said that over the years, the Global Innovation Index has established itself as a policy for various governments and has also helped them to reflect upon the existing status quo.

India’s rise at Global Innovation Index: Key details

• In the last few years, India’s rank in the Global Innovation Index has been consistently rising. The country has gone from ranking at 81 in 2015 to 46 in 2021.

• The Global Innovation Index (GII) report mentioned that India (at 46) moves further ahead, by two sports (48 in GII 2020), after making it into the top 50 last year. India has taken second place in the lower-middle-income group.

• In 2019 and 2020, India had held the third position in its income group, has entered the top 3 in 2019.

India ranks 46th at Global Innovation Index 2021: What led to the rise? • The consistent improvement in India’s GII ranking is because of the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant start-up ecosystem, and the amazing work done by the private and public research organizations. • The scientific Department in India such as the Department of Biotechnology, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and Department of Science and Technology has played a significant role in enriching the National Innovation Ecosystem. • India has proven to be successful in developing the kind of sophisticated services that are technologically dynamic and can also be traded internationally. • The country leads the world in the information and communication technology services exports indicator (1) and also holds top ranks in other indicators, such as graduates in science and engineering (12) and domestic industry diversification (12).

1. Switzerland🇨🇭

2. Sweden🇸🇪

3. U.S.🇺🇸

4. U.K.🇬🇧

5. Republic of Korea🇰🇷



Are the world’s most innovative countries according to WIPO's #GlobalInnovationIndex (GII) 2021: https://t.co/STq8xDoFWb



The GII also found that innovation investments remained resilient despite COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/uerOm3ZIiH — World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (@WIPO) September 20, 2021

Middle-income economies changing innovation landscape

The Global Innovation Index Report, while lauding India’s efforts, said that the selected middle-income countries have been changing the innovation landscape, starting with China; Turkey, India, Vietnam, and the Philippines now pulling their weight.

The report further added that beyond China, these 4 particularly large economies together have the potential of changing the global innovation landscape for good.

Global Innovation Index 2021 Ranking List: Top 10 countries

GII 2021 Rankings Countries 1 Switzerland 2 Sweden 3 The United States of America 4 United Kingdom 5 Republic of Korea 6 Netherlands 7 Finland 8 Singapore 9 Denmark 10 Germany

About Global Innovation Index

The Global Innovation Index (GII) gives detailed data about the innovation performance of 131 economies and countries around the world.

The 80 indicators of GII explore a broad vision of innovation, including education, political environment, business sophistication, and infrastructure.

The Global Innovation Index Report is published by World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in partnership with the Portulans Institute. It is done with the support of Corporate Network partners, such as the Brazilian National Confederation of Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, Turkish Exporters Assembly, and Ecopetrol Group (Colombia).