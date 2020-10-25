Government extends due date to file ITR for FY 2019-20 till December 31

The Finance Ministry informed on October 24, 2020, that the deadline for filing the Income Tax Return (ITR) for Financial Year 2019-20 has been extended till December 31, 2020, earlier the due date to file ITR was November 30.

The government, in addition, has also extended the due date for the income tax payment for those who have a tax liability of less than Rs. 1 lakh to December 31, while for those who have a higher tax liability, no such relief has been provided. The interest in the belated returns will be applicable from August 1, 2020.

The Union Finance Ministry has also informed that for the taxpayers who are liable for the tax audit or need to furnish a report regarding the domestic or international transactions, the due date for them has now been extended from October 31 to January 31, 2021. While the individuals and others (including salaried) who are not subject to any audit, will be able to file a return till December 31, 2020.

The second extension to file ITR:

With the latest announcement, it must be noted that it is the second time that the extension of the due date to file an Income Tax Return has been implemented. Earlier, due to COVID-19, the union government had in May 2020 extended the deadline from July 31 to November 30, 2020.

The government had been receiving a number of representations mentioning the need to extend the deadline for filing Annual Return on the ground that because of Coronavirus pandemic-related lockdown and restrictions, normal operations have not been possible in various parts of the country.