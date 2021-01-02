Government extends the Disability Compensation to all serving employees

The compensation will be provided if the employee gets disabled in the line of duty while performing the service and is retained in service in spite of disablement. 

Disability compensation extended

The central government has decided to extend the Disability Compensation to all the serving employees. The compensation will be provided if the employee gets disabled in the line of duty while performing the service and is retained in service in spite of disablement.

The news was shared by Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions. He added that PM Modi’s government has been making all the efforts to simplify the rules as well as to do away with the discriminatory clauses.

Who will be benefitted from the extension of disability compensation?

The step by the central government of extending the disability compensation will particularly provide a huge relief to the young personnel of Central Armed Police Forces- CAPF which includes BSF, CRPF, and CISF as the disability in the performance of duties has been generally reported in their cases because of the constraints of job requirement and the hostile work environment.

Government removes minimum qualifying service for pension:

The Ministry of Personnel, in another employee-friendly decision, removed the minimum qualifying service of 10 years to receive a pension, if the government employee is incapacitated because of the medical or bodily infirmity and has retired from government service.

Accordingly, the rule has been amended to provide an invalid pension at 50% of the last pay, even if the government employee has not completed a minimum qualifying service of 10 years.

Another reform in pension rules:

The government has also bought another reform in the pension rules. The decision has been taken to amend the rule and provide a pension at an enhanced rate to the employee’s family who died during the service before completing their requisite service of a minimum of 7 years.

Resulting from these reforms, now the family pension of 50% of the last pay has also been admissible to the family of those employees who died before completing seven years of service.

The objective behind the initiatives:

The objective behind the employee-friendly initiatives is to provide ease of living for the government servants even after they superannuated and have become family pensioners or pensioners or elder citizens.

