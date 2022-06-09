Guinness World Record India: NHAI creates Guinness World Record by laying 75 kms lane on NH-53 in 105 hours

Guinness World Record India 2022: The National Highways Authority of India has created a Guinness World Record for constructing the longest bituminous lane of 75 kms in 105 hours and 33 minutes on the National Highway-53 between Amravati and Akola Districts in Maharashtra.

While talking about the latest Guinness World Record, the Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari congratulated all the engineers, contractors, workers, and consultants from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Raj Path Infracon Pvt Ltd for the efficient implementation of the project that has helped in the successful completion of the world record.

Proud Moment For The Entire Nation!



Feel very happy to congratulate our exceptional Team @NHAI_Official, Consultants & Concessionaire, Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd & Jagdish Kadam, on achieving the Guinness World Record (@GWR) of laying 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete Road... pic.twitter.com/hP9SsgrQ57 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) June 8, 2022

Guinness World Record India 2022: NHAI creates record by constructing 75 kms

The total length of the 75 kms of single-lane continuous bituminous concrete road in Maharashtra, for which NHAI has received the Guinness World Record, is equivalent to 37.5 Kilometres of two-lane paved shoulder road.

How NHAI created Guinness World Record?

The Union Minister of Road, Transport, and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that the project was implemented by 720 workers including a team of independent consultants who worked day and night.

The work on the 75 km single lane concrete road in Maharashtra started on June 3, 2022, at 7:27 PM and it was completed on June 7, 2022, at 5 PM.

What do we know about NH-53 in Maharashtra?

The Amravati to Akola section which is a part of NH-53 in Maharashtra is an important east-east corridor that connects the major cities such as Raipur, Kolkata, Surat, and Nagpur. As per Nitin Gadkari, once completed, the national highway will play a major role in easing the movement of traffic and freight on this route.

Who had the previous Guinness World Record for longest continuously laid road?

The previous Guinness World Record for the longest continuously laid bituminous was for building the 25.275 kms of road that was achieved in Doha, Qatar in February 2019. The task was completed in 10 days.

Guinness World Record India for waving over 78,000 national flags

Earlier on April 23, 2022, India had created history and had marked its name in the Guinness Book of World Records by waving the maximum number of National Flag simultaneously. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah was also present during the historical event.