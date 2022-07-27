ICC Members List: Three countries become new ICC members, Ukraine's application deferred

ICC Members List: The ICC awarded membership status to three new countries during its ongoing annual conference in Birmingham on July 26, 2022. The three ICC members include Cote D'Ivoire from Africa and Cambodia and Uzbekistan from Asia.

The addition of the three new member countries have taken the total number of ICC members to 108 countries including 96 associates.

The two new Asian ICC members takes the total number of Asian countries with ICC membership status to 25, while Cote D'Ivoire's addition takes total number of African countries in the ICC Members List to 21.

The ICC family grows to 108 countries 🙌



More about the three new members ➡️ https://t.co/aevITTFjtn pic.twitter.com/vEzDuNYnuK — ICC (@ICC) July 27, 2022

ICC Membership Criteria

Uzbekistan, Cambodia and Cote D'Ivoire were granted ICC Associate membership status after they satisfied the ICC membership criteria.

One of the major criteria to gain ICC membership includes having a proper structure with minimum team requirements for 20 and 50-over tournaments.

Three New ICC Members

Uzbekistan-Uzbekistan is one of three new countries that was granted ICC Associate membership with the country's cricket federation laying out women's cricket plan involving 15 teams playing organised competitions with a pathway programme for Under-17 and Under-19 players.

Cote D'Ivoire: The Cote D'Ivoire Cricket Federation also has a strong grassroots cricket programme and runs a national league senior men’s competition with eight teams.

Cambodia: Cambodia's Cricket Association (CAC) was awarded the ICC membership status subject to it demonstrating a satisfactory pathway for women's cricket by the end of the year.

The Cambodia cricket board is also planning a T20 tournament with eight teams for November 2022. The country also has 14 registered men's teams regularly playing senior domestic cricket in the country and a promising junior cricket programme.

Ukraine's ICC membership application postponed

Ukraine’s application for ICC Membership has been postponed till cricket can safely resume within the country. The ICC will though continue to support the Ukraine Cricket Federation through this process.

Russia stripped of ICC Membership

Russia's ICC membership which was suspended during the 2021 AGM has been terminated after the country's cricket board failed to resolve the issues and demonstrate compliance following suspension.

READ ALSO: ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022: India jumps to third spot, surpasses Pakistan- Check List of Top 10 ODI Teams