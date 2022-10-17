India ranked 107 in Global Hunger Index 2022 out of 121 countries

India has been ranked 107 out of 121 countries in the Global Hunger Index 2022. The country’s overall score of 29.1 has been labeled “serious” at the hunger level. In 2021, India was placed at the 101 position out of 116 countries while in 2020 the country was placed in the 94th position.

From the 2021 ranking with a score of 28.2 among 116 countries, India slips 6 places in the rank. Afghanistan is the only country behind India, in Asia with a rank of 109. Pakistan(99), Nepal(81), Bangladesh(84), and Sri Lanka(64), have all fared better than India.

Global Hunger Report 2022- Index is an erroneous measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological issues. Misinformation seems to be hallmark of the annually released Global Hunger Index

India rank in the Global Hunger Index: Key details

GHI reports are based on four categories, undernourishment, stunting(low weight for age), wasting(low weight for height), and under-five mortality. India’s performance has significantly improved on stunting and infant mortality since 2014. The graphs for undernourishment and wasting have shown a small upward trend. India has scored 29.1 to be in the “serious” category. A 9.9 score or less is considered ‘low” risk and 35-49.9 is known as “alarming”, while above this is “extremely alarming”. Undernourishment prevalence increased in India from 14.6 percent in 2018-2020 to 16.3 percent in 2019-2021. This shows that 224.3 million people in India are undernourished out of the total 828 million people globally. Child wasting also worsened from 15.1 percent in 2012-16 to 19.3 percent in 2017-21. It is also considered a strong predictor of mortality among children under five years of age. Moreover, India also improved in two parameters of child stunting from 38.7 percent.38.7 percent in 2012-16 to 35.5 percent in 2017-21 and child mortality from 4.6 percent in 2014 to 3.3 percent in 2020.

Global Hunger Index 2022: What does India say?

According to the national release of India the Global Hunger Report 2022 released by Concern Worldwide and Welt Hunger Hilfe, has ranked India at 107 among 121 countries. The index is an inaccurate measure of hunger and suffers from serious methodological concerns. Three out of the four indicators used for the calculation of the index are related to the health of Children and cannot represent the entire population. The fourth and most important indicator estimate of the Proportion of the Undernourished (PoU) population is based on an opinion poll conducted on a very small sample size of 3000.

Global Hunger Index 2022: List of top 10 countries

Rank Country 1 Belarus 2 Bosnia and Herzegovina 3 Chile 4 China 5 Croatia 6 Estonia 7 Hungary 8 Kuwait 9 Latvia 10 Lithuania

What do you mean by GHI?

Global Health Index (GHI)measures and tracks hunger at regional, global and national levels. It is published annually by Concern Worldwide, Ireland’s largest humanitarian and aid agency, and Welthungerhlife of Germany. The GHI captures three dimensions of hunger, shortfalls in the nutritional level of children, insufficient availability of food, and child mortality. Countries are ranked on a 100-point scale, with 0 being the best and 100 being the worst possible score .

Background

South Asia has the world's highest hunger level, with the highest child stunting rate and by far the highest child wasting rate in the world.

