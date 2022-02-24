India sets up 24x7 control room to assist Indian nationals in Ukraine, to activate alternate evacuation routes

Union MoS MEA V Muraleedharan assured that the External Affairs Ministry is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals.

The Minister also informed that he spoke with Malayali students in Ukraine on phone. "Indian students in the southern areas of Ukraine have told us that they're getting food, water & power. Students & parents should not panic. Our government has brought back Indians even from places like Iraq," he said.

Indian Embassy's Statement

Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy issued a statement saying that the Indian Embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv. He assured that they are working on mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation.

View the full statement below:

MEA sets up 24x7 Control Room to assist Indian Nationals in Ukraine

The Union Ministry of External Affairs has set up a control room in Delhi, which is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine amid Russia-Ukraine

conflict.

A few families of students studying in Ukraine, have reached out to the Embassy of Ukraine in New Delhi. One of the family members said, "My brother is an MBBS student in Ukraine, we last spoke to him 2 days ago. I came here to find out what help is being extended to them and what is being done."

Another said, "My brother studies at Kharkiv university, some of his friends study there too. I'm very concerned about this situation. I last spoke to him 10 minutes ago, he says the situation there is very stressed out. I have come here to talk to them (officials) as to what can be done."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the state assembly that there are students from Kerala in Ukraine and added "We've already brought it to the notice of the Centre, it's taking action on it. We will ask the Centre to intensify its actions." The Kerala CM has written to EAM S Jaishankar to intervene and ensure the safety of 2320 students from the state in Ukraine and make necessary arrangements for their return by arranging special flights.

Indian Embassy in Kyiv Statement

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine issued a statement saying, "All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those travelling from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along the western bordering countries."

India to activate Alternate Evacuation Routes

An Air India flight -AI1947, which was scheduled to land in Kyiv, Ukraine to evacuate students and Indian Nationals was forced to turn back after bombing of Kyiv International Airport. As per sources, India is exploring alternate evacuation routes to get its citizens out of the country.

India has shifted its embassy from Kyiv to Laviv temporarily due to the current volatile situation in the Ukrainian capital.

Background

Ukrainian Ambassador to India, Dr Igor Polikha said that it is a case of blatant aggression which started at 5 o'clock in the morning. He said that as per the latest information a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs & missile attacks.

As per media reports, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that he wants to de-militarise and de-nazify Ukraine. Some Russian attacks have happened deep inside Ukrainian territory and some on the outskirts of the capital city, Kyiv.