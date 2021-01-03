India successfully isolates and cultures UK-Variant of Sars-CoV-2: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research-ICMR announced on January 2, 2021, that the medical body has successfully isolated and cultured the UK- variant of Coronavirus strain. It had first originated in the United Kingdom.

ICMR also informed that no other country has yet reported the successful culture and isolation of the new Coronavirus strain.

In a tweet, ICMR stated that the virus, Sars-CoV-2, which caused COVID-19 was being tracked through a countrywide network of the Indian Council of Medical Research- laboratories ever since the early days of the epidemic in India.

How did the isolation and culture of the new Coronavirus strain take place?

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the Vero cell lines were used by the scientists of ICMR-NIV to culture the UK-variant of Sars-CoV-2.

The UK-strain of the virus, with all the changes, was successfully cultured and isolated at the National Institute of Virology from the clinical specimens that were collected from the UK-returnees.

Culture is basically the process by which cells are grown under highly- controlled conditions. These are created outside the natural environment of the cells.

Background:

A more transmissible strain of Coronavirus was reported to have caused a rise in the cases of infections in the United Kingdom. As per the experts, the strain is more dangerous and transmissible than the other variants of Sars-CoV-2.

According to an announcement made by the UK government, the newly identified strain of the virus which was found in the population was up to 70% more infectious.

The Indian government had directed the health ministry to conduct the rigorous testing of the passengers returning to India from the UK once the news about the new strain was shared by the UK government.

The Union Health Ministry of India had informed on January 1, 2021, that a total of 29 people were tested positive for the new UK variant of Coronavirus in India so far.