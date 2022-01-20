JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

India successfully test-fires new version of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile

India successfully test-fired a new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha. The BrahMos missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.

Created On: Jan 20, 2022 16:18 IST
BrahMos Supersonic Missile: India on January 20, 2022, successfully test-fired a new version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha. Reportedly, the BrahMos missile was equipped with new technological developments which were successfully proven.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) for the successful launch of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile. Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Chairman DRDO also appreciated the engineers and scientists for continuously putting efforts to maximise the weapon systems efficiency.

Earlier on January 11, 2022, India had successfully test-fired BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile from the Indian Navy’s INS Vishakhapatnam warship.

BrahMos Supersonic Missile

1. BrahMos supersonic missile is a joint venture between India and Russia where the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) represents the Indian side.

2. BrahMos is also the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and they have been deployed on all of its surface platforms.

India tested sea to sea variant of BrahMos Missile

Earlier on January 11, 2022, the country had successfully tested the sea to sea variant of the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile. It had hit the target with pinpoint accuracy.

The missile was tested from the Indian Navy destroyer INS Vishakhapatnam off the Western Coast. INS Vishakhapatnam is also the Indian Navy’s newest indigenously built guided-missile destroyer.

The test of BrahMos supersonic missile also certified the accuracy of the Ship’s combat system and the armament complex.

BrahMos Missile underwater version

Reportedly, an underwater version of the BrahMos missile is also being developed by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation).

The underwater version will not only be used by the submarined of India but it will also be offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

