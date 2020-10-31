India test-fires air-launched version of BrahMos missile

The Indian Air Force successfully test-fired an air-launched version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on October 30, 2020.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was test-fired from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft in the Bay of Bengal. The successful test displayed IAF's growing combat prowess.

The missile hit a sinking ship with pin-point accuracy thus, producing the desired results.

Key Highlights

•The Sukhoi fighter jet belonging to Tigersharks squadron took off from a frontline air base in Punjab. It was refueled mid-air before air launching the missile.

•The missile was fired after the Su-30 MKI aircraft covered a long distance. It had travelled for over three hours before test firing.

•The BrahMos missile will provide the Indian Air Force with the capability to strike from large stand-off ranges at any target at sea or land with pinpoint accuracy at any time of the day in all weather conditions.

•The test-firing of the missile has come in the wake of India's tense border standoff with China along LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Significance The IAF is integrating the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets. The move is aimed at bolstering the overall combat capability of the force. The Indian Air Force had successfully test-fired the air-launched version of the BrahMos missile previously in May 2019. The missile was also fired from a Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

Other Missile Tests

•India has test-fired a number of missiles in the last two months including a new version of the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos and India's first indigenously developed anti-radiation weapon named Rudram-1. The Rudram-1 missile is expected to be inducted into service by 2022.

•The range of the new surface-to-surface BrahMos supersonic cruise missile has been extended to 400 km from the original 290 km.

•The Indian Navy had also successfully test-fired a naval version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from an indigenously-built stealth destroyer of the Indian Navy in the Arabian sea on October 18, 2020. The missile had hit the target with pinpoint accuracy after being fired from a stealth destroyer, INS Chennai.

•India also previously test-fired a laser-guided anti-tank guided missile and nuclear-capable hypersonic missile 'Shaurya'.

Background

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles are being produced by BrahMos Aerospace, an India-Russian joint venture. The missiles can be launched from different platforms including land, aircraft and submarines and ships.

India has already inducted a decent number of the original BrahMos missiles and they have been deployed at strategic locations along India's border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.