India-Japan Samvad conference 2020: PM Narendra Modi proposes library of traditional Buddhist literature

The library will provide a platform for research & dialogue, a true Samwad between human beings, societies and man and nature. 

Dec 21, 2020 11:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 6th India-Japan Samvad conference on December 21, 2020 through video conferencing. PM Modi began by thanking the Japanese government for its constant support to the India-Japan Samvad.

He stated that the forum has done great work to ensure promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. He said that historically, the light of the Buddha's message spread out from India to many parts of the world.

He further said that the great treasure of Buddhist literature and philosophy can be found in many different monasteries in many countries and languages. He said that this body of writing is a treasure of the whole of humankind.

Key Announcement

The Prime Minister proposed the creation of a library of all Buddhist literature and scriptures. He said that they will be happy to create such a facility in India and will provide appropriate resources for it as well.

The library will not only be a depository of literature but it will also provide a platform for research & dialogue, a true Samwad between human beings, societies and man and nature.

The facility's research mandate will also include examining how the Buddhist message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges. 

The Prime Minister further said that the library will collect digital copies of all such Buddhist literature from different countries.

It will aim to translate the literature and make them freely available for all monks and scholars of Buddhism.

The library's research mandate will include examining how Buddha's message can guide our modern world against contemporary challenges such as poverty, racism, extremism, gender discrimination, climate change and many others.

On India-Japan Samwad

Speaking about the forum, PM Narendra Modi hailed the great work it has done to promote the ideas and ideals of Lord Buddha, especially among the youth. He stated that historically, the light of the Buddha's message spread out from India to many parts of the world. 

He further highlighted that the India-Japan Samvad is happening at a critical moment of human history, as our actions today will shape the discourse in the coming times.

The Prime Minister further added saying that this new decade will be about nurturing bright young minds, who will add value to humanity in the times to come. He said that learning should be such that furthers innovation. After all, innovation is the cornerstone of human empowerment.

6th India-Japan Samwad Conference

The first India-Japan Samwad Conference was held in 2015 at Bodh Gaya, India. The conference witnessed participation from leading religious leaders, scholars, academicians and political personalities, who exchanged views on conflict avoidance and environmental consciousness. 

Key Objectives of the 6th India-Japan Samwad: 

1. To encourage dialogue and debate

2. To highlight shared values between India-Japan

3. To carry forward our ancient tradition of spiritual and scholarly exchanges.

