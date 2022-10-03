Indian American honoured with a lifetime achievement award in US

Vivek Lall, an Indian origin individual has been awarded the lifetime achievement award by US President Joe Biden with the citation of “With grateful recognition”.

Vivek Lall is the chief executive of General Atomics. Lall has completed his Ph.D. from Wichita State University in Kansas in Aerospace Engineering. He has been given the citation by AmeriCorps and the Office of the President. The citation was also signed by the President of the United States.

#VivekLall, an Indian-origin General #Atomics CEO, is honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by U.S President #JoeBiden with citation of 'With Grateful Recognition' pic.twitter.com/tmztIUhU0T — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) October 3, 2022

Who is Vivek Lall?

Lall was born on March 5, 1969, in Jakarta Indonesia. Before joining General Atomics, Dr. Lall worked at Lockheed Martin. He held key positions with Boeing and Reliance. Lall had earlier worked at General Atomics from August 2014 to December 2017. He has also worked as CEO and President of Reliance New Ventures Reliance Industries Limited. Lall was heading the Boeing operations in India from 2007 through April 2011. He previously worked for the US-based global defense and nuclear giant General Atomics as the global Chief Executive for International Commercial Strategic Development for General Atomics. Vivel Lall is working as a US Technical Team Member in the (NATO) North Atlantic Treaty Organization Science and Technology (STO) with the Pentagon.

Vivek Lall: Achievements and Honours

Lall, a son of an Indian diplomat, with Indian origins has been invited to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in 2021 during his Washington visit. Before his leadership position in General Atomics, Lall also worked at NASA. Lall was also appointed as the vice-president and Country Head for India, Boeing Defence Space, and Security. In 2018, he was appointed in a critical advisory role to the US Cabinet Secretary heading the Transportation Department, encompassing entities like the Federal Aviation Administration(FAA).

Background

General Atomics is a global leader in the specialized field of nuclear technology. It has also developed state-of-the-art unmanned Aerial Vehicles(UAV) such as Guardian drones, Predator and Reaper.

