Indians in Kyiv advised to leave urgently, PM Modi asks IAF to join evacuation efforts

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued a statement on March 1, 2022 advising all Indian nationals to leave Kyiv, capital city of Ukraine urgently today. The advisory comes amid the deteriorating security situation due to the Russian-Ukraine conflict.

“All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted. This comes as satellite images show a massive Russian military convoy, almost 40 mile long, comprising tanks, artillery and logistic vehicles lined outside Ukrainian capital city.

The Embassy informed that 400 students housed near Embassy since 24 Feb successfully left Kyiv by train through Mission's efforts. The embassy has ensured movement of more than 1000 Indian students from Kyiv towards Western Ukraine today and has advised the remaining few students in Kyiv to leave once curfew is lifted.

India has launched Operation Ganga to bring back stranded Indian students and citizens from war-torn Ukraine.

Union Minister RK Singh welcomed stranded Indian students at Delhi Airport earlier today. He said, “Govt is committed to bringing back every Indian stranded there. Four ministers deputed just to organise this. There are help desks of states, help desk of Ministry of Power, officers of the Ministry. Students will be provided whatever assistance they need.”

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also welcomed stranded Indians who arrived at the Delhi Airport from Hungary. The Minister said, "Many of your friends are still stuck in #Ukraine, tell them efforts are being made to bring them back home. Efforts to continue till all of them are brought back.”

PM Modi asks Air Force to join evacuation efforts in Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the Indian Air Force to join the evacuation efforts in Ukraine on March 2, 2022 to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under ‘Operation Ganga’.

The capacities of the Air Force will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame. It will also help deliver humanitarian aid to Ukraine more efficiently. The Indian Air Force is likely to deploy several C-17 aircrafts as part of 'Operation Ganga' from today.

7 flights to land in Delhi tomorrow carrying stranded Indians from Ukraine

As many as seven flights are scheduled to land in Delhi tomorrow carrying stranded Indians from Ukraine under Operation Ganga. So far, a total of nine flights have already brought back stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine. The first flight of Indigo Airlines will take off from Hungary's capital Budapest today evening and land at Delhi Airport at tomorrow around 7:20 am. The flight has the capacity to carry 216 passengers.

Spice Jet to operate special evacuation flight to Slovakia with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on-board

A special evacuation flight of Spice Jet will depart from New Delhi to Kosice, Slovakia carrying Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on board to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine. The aircraft is scheduled to fly directly to Kosice from Delhi and will return through a technical halt at Kutaisi in Georgia.

