Indian Navy receives its 11th P-8i aircraft from Boeing- Know why are P-8i's important for India?

The anti-submarine warfare aircraft is third aircraft to be delivered under the contract for four additional Boeing aircraft ordered by India in 2016. 

Created On: Oct 19, 2021 10:47 IST
The Indian Navy received its 11th P-8i aircraft from Boeing on October 18, 2021. The anti-submarine warfare aircraft is third aircraft to be delivered under the contract for four additional Boeing aircraft ordered by India.

The Union Defence Ministry had earlier signed a contract for eight Boeing P-8i aircraft in 2009 and the aircraft have already been delivered to the Indian Navy. The contract for procurement of the four additional aircraft was signed in 2016.

The Long Range Maritime Reconnaissance Anti Submarine Warfare (LRMRASW) aircraft directly reached the Indian naval airbase in Goa from Seattle. Its induction is expected to provide a major boost to the warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy.

Boeing tweeted saying, "Another P-8i! Watch the @indiannavy’s 11th and latest P-8I take off to join the second largest #P8 fleet in the world."

Key Details 

•The ninth P-8i aircraft, the first of the four additional aircraft, was delivered to India in November 2020. 

•The 10th P-8i aircraft was delivered to the Indian Navy in July 2021. 

•India now has the second largest fleet of P-8I aircraft in the world. The aircraft have now completed 30,000 flight hours with the Indian Navy since 2013.

•The first P-8i aircraft was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2013.

•Now, the delivery of only one more anti-submarine warfare aircraft is pending. 

Significance

The P-8I aircraft can be deployed to assist during disaster relief and humanitarian missions. The aircraft also has unmatched maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities.

The Indian navy personnel are being trained to operate the growing P-8i fleet and provide logistical support to maintain the fleet such as managing spare parts. 

Indian Navy is working on building and operating a mix of nuclear, conventional submarine fleet, especially since it is increasing its presence in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) in the wake of increasing Chinese dominance in the region. Hence, the procurement of the P-8I's is extremely significant for the Navy. 

Why are P-8i's important for India?

The P-8i aircraft has exceptional maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities and is known for its operational readiness and versatility, which is extremely important for the Indian Navy. 

The aircraft can also be deployed to assist during disaster relief and humanitarian missions.

It is equipped for surveillance, intelligence, anti-surface warfare and  long-range anti-submarine warfare.

It was used for surveillance during the Chinese incursions during the 2017 Dokalam standoff in India's north-east. 

 

