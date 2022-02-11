Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS): Centre issues gazette notification to unify 8 existing services

Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS): The Central Government has issued a gazette notification announcing unification of 8 Existing Services of IRMS under one banner of IRMS - Indian Railways Management Service. Announced in Cabinet decision of 24th December 2019, the notification comes two years later formalizing formation of a new Group 'A' Central service known as the Indian Railway Management Service. The unification of 8 existing services under Ministry of Railways, is being done to end ‘departmentalism’ in railways and following this exercise, it would be left only two departments i.e.

Gazette notification published for creation of Indian Railways Management Service, a new Group 'A' service in Government of India.#IRMS pic.twitter.com/K9nPeYtak8 — Rahman Sheikh IRTS (@rahmanology) February 10, 2022

Which services are being merged under IRMS?

According to the official gazette notification, a total of 8 Existing Services of the national transporter Indian Railways is being combined to create the IRMS. These include:

Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE)

Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineers

Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE)

Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS)

Indian Railway Service of Signal Engineers (IRSSE)

Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS)

Indian Railway Personnel Service (IRPS)

ndian Railway Accounts Services (IRAS)

IRMS Recruitment Process and Exam

As majority of the services being combined under IRMS deal with Engineering Services, the posts which will be available for recruitment will also be on the same lines. Candidates should expect Mechanical Engineers, Civil Engineers, Electrical Engineers, Electronics and Telecommunications Engineers to be hired under IRMS.

As per the announcement, recruitment process for IRMS - Indian Railways Management Service, will be done through UPSC ESE (Engineering Services Examination) or IES (Indian Engineering Services) exam. The exam has three key stages as discussed below:

Prelims Exam: MCQ based screening test – qualified candidates eligible for Mains Exam

Mains Exam: Descriptive Exam in Offline or Pen-Paper Mode

Mains Exam: Descriptive Exam in Offline or Pen-Paper Mode Personal Interview: Interview will be a personality test held by a panel of experts

As per the approved cabinet note, the officers of IRMS will be eligible to become the functional members and chairman/CEO of the railway board.

