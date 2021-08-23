India’s highest herbal park inaugurated near Indo-China border- All you need to know

India’s highest altitude herbal park was inaugurated on August 21, 2021, at Mana village close to the Indo-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district. The herbal park is situated at a height of 11,000 feet.

Mana village in Uttarakhand is the last Indian village in Chamoli bordering China and is adjacent to the famous Himalayan Temple of Badrinath.

The research wing of the forest department of Uttarakhand has developed the herbal park over three acres of the land given by Mana Van Panchayat, under the Union Government’s CAMPA (Compensatory Afforestation Fund Act, Scheme).

India’s highest herbal park: Key details

• The herbal park near the Indo-China border has around 40 species that are found in high-altitude alpine areas in the Himalayan region.

• As per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the State biodiversity Board, many of the species in the Herbal Park are endangered and threatened. It includes many significant medicinal herbs also.

What are Herbal Parks? The herbal parks in India are part of the government’s efforts to protect and preserve the herbs from depletion and extension. The parks aim at keeping the country’s traditional system of medicines alive.

Four sections of herbal park:

1. The first section of the park contains species associated with Badrinath (Lord Vishnu), which includes Badri ber, Badri Tulsi, Badri Tree, and the sacred tree of Bhojpatra.

Badri Tulsi, scientifically named Origanum Vulgare, is found in this area and forms a significant part of offering to Lord Badrinath. Various researchers have also mentioned its multiple medicinal benefits.

Badri Ber, scientifically known as Hippophae Salicifolia and locally known as Amaesh. It is another nutrition-rich food and is used widely.

2. The second section is dedicated to the Ashtavarga species. It is a group of eight herbs which are found in the Himalayan region namely Riddhi (Habenaria Intermedia), Jeevak (Malaxis Acuminata), Vriddhi (Habenaria Edgewothii), Rishbhak (Malaxis Muscifera), Kakoli (Fritillaria Roylei), Ksheer kakoli (Lilium Polyphyllum), Maida (Ploygonatum Cirrhifolium), and Maha Maida (Polygonatum verticillatum).

Out of these, four herbs belong to the lily family and the other four belongs to the orchid family.

3. The third section consists of Saussurea species. It also includes Brahmakamal (Saussurea Obvallata) which also happens to be the state flower of Uttarakhand.

Other Saussurea Species at the park are Phemkamal (Saussurea Simpsoniana), Nilkamal (Saussurea Graminifolia) and Koot (Saussurea Costus).

4.The fourth section at the park consists of the assorted alpine species including Meethavish, Ateesh, Choru, and Vankakdi. All of these are important medicinal herbs and are also in great demand.