IPL 2022 Player Auction List: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ashwin, Warner, Cummins, Rabada among 590 players

IPL 2022 Player Auction List: The Indian Premier League (IPL) announced the final player auction list on February 1, 2022. The mega IPL auction will include key Indian players including Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, R Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shammi and Ishant Sharma.

Top foreign players also feature in the IPL 2022 Player Auction List such as – Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Steve Smith, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan and Wanindu Hasaranga.

The IPL 2022 Mega Auction is scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. The event will see ten IPL teams bidding to pick up the best players from the players pool. The ten IPL teams include- Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Ahmedabad, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals.

Among the 590 players included in the IPL 2022 Players Auction List, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations. The players includes a total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players, with 20 players with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore and 34 players with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.

The maximum number of overseas players are from Australia, followed by West Indies and then South Africa.

10 Marquee Players at IPL 2022 Auction List

Shikhar Dhawan Mohammad Shammi Shreyas Iyer Faf du Plessis David Warner Trent Boult Quinton de Kock Pat Cummins R Ashwin Kagiso Rabada

IPL 2022 Player Auction List - Country-wise breakdown of 220 Foreign Players