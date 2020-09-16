Israel, UAE, Bahrain sign historic US-brokered peace deals

In a landmark moment, Israel, UAE and Bahrain signed Abraham Accords in a signing ceremony presided over by United States President Donald Trump at the White House on September 15, 2020. The signing of Abraham Accords aims to establish foundation of peace agreements between Israel and the two Arab nations- the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Following the signing, the White House tweeted announcing that "Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain will establish embassies, exchange ambassadors, and begin to work together as partners. They are friends."

US President Donald Trump tweeted stating, "after decades of division and conflict, we mark the dawn of a new Middle East. Congratulations to the people of Israel, the people of the United Arab Emirates, and the people of the Kingdom of Bahrain. God Bless You All!"

Abraham Accord

The historic Abraham Accord was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Bahrain's foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Emirati Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and US President Donald Trump.

The three copies of the Abraham Accord were signed by each representative in English, Arabic and Hebrew. Under the peace accord, the countries committed to the exchange of embassies and ambassadors, and to begin cooperation across a broad range of fields including education, healthcare, trade, and security.

The peace accord makes UAE and Bahrain, the third and fourth Arab states respectively to take such steps to establish full relations with Israel after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994. The two gulf nations have now joined Egypt and Jordan as the only Arab nations to recognise and normalise ties with Israel.

Ivanka Trump, Advisor to US President Donald Trump, tweeted saying that the historic signing proves that the nations of the Middle East are breaking free from the failed approaches of the past.

Following the signing ceremony, Bahrain's foreign minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the UAE and US President Trump called on other Arab and Muslim nations to follow the UAE's lead.

Will other Arab nations follow?

According to US President Donald Trump, the deal is only the beginning of normalised relations between Israel and its neighbours, with many more likely to come. He stated that the deal will allow much greater access to Muslims from throughout the world to visit the many historical sites in Israel and to peacefully pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem.

US President Trump said that the people of the Middle East will no longer allow hatred of Israel to be fomented as an excuse for radicalism or extremism. He stated that "Now that the ice has been broken, I expect more Arab and Muslim countries will follow the United Arab Emirates' lead."

Trump revealed that the US is holding discussions on the same with other Arab nations, with very powerful, very good nations and people that want to see peace in the Middle East. UAE has become the first Arab nation to normalise ties with Israel in more than 25 years.

Is the new peace deal against Iran?

US President Donald Trump called the signing of the Middle East peace agreement between Israel and two Gulf nations as a foundation for a broader alignment against Iran that would fundamentally change the geopolitical dynamic in the region. The Abraham Accords aims to normalise relations between Israel and the Arab nations and further isolate Iran.

What about Palestine?

The new peace accord between Israel and the Gulf nations also leaves out the Palestinians, who have not engaged with the Trump administration and its peace efforts since the US recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. However, both the Arab nations claim that the deals are in no way meant to isolate Palestine but in fact to jointly achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The Palestinian Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, however, denounced the peace deal, calling it a "betrayal of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian cause."

Background

Under the peace deal, Israel agreed to suspend declaring sovereignty over areas outlined in the US President’s vision for peace and focus on expanding its ties with other Arab countries. The US, the UAE and Israel agreed to work together to achieve more of such diplomatic breakthroughs.

