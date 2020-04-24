ISRO invites proposals for development of technologies for India’s manned space programme

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)has sought proposals for the development of various indigenous technologies for India’s human space programme and space exploration. ISRO has invited proposals for 18 tentative technology development areas. The proposals have been sought for 18 tentative technology development areas by the Directorate of Human Space Programme.

ISRO has fixed July 15 as the last date for the submission of the proposals. The proposals have been sought in areas including radiation hazards characterisation and mitigation techniques, human-robotic interfaces, space food and related technologies, human psychology for long term missions, environmental control and life support systems and simulated gravity technologies.

Key Highlights

• ISRO is inviting proposals from national research and academic institutions to develop affordable and indigenous technologies that will enable human survival in low earth orbits and beyond for India’s space exploration programme.

• The principal investigator of the proposal will be required to provide the necessary details and usage of technology or solution for human space program that can help bridge the gap between affordability and indigenisation and the capability of developing a space-qualified payload or solution.

• ISRO will be setting up a selection committee for the scrutiny of the proposals. The proposals will be screened based on scientific relevance, benefits, technical content and feasibility perspective.

Background

Gaganyaan, India’s first manned space mission is expected to be launched in 2022. Presently, four Indian Air Force fighter pilots are undergoing training in Moscow, Russia. The pilots may the potential candidates for the mission.

