ISRO to launch Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite onboard PSLV in August 2020

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is all set to launch Brazil’s Amazonia-1 satellite in August 2020 onboard The Polar Satellite Launch vehicle (PSLV). However, there is no confirmed date yet and the launch will be dependent on ISRO’s schedule.

The Brazilian satellite has been locally designed and tested in Brazil. It will be the first satellite for Earth observation, it will also be primary payload and will not be a hitch hiking satellite.

The launch is the result of an agreement signed by India and Brazil in 2014 at the 6th BRICS Summit which mentioned about setting up a Brazilian earth station to receive data from the Indian satellites.

Objective of launching Amazonia-1 satellite:

The Amazonia-1 satellite which PSLV will launch will help in monitoring and observing the deforestation of the Amazon region.

With the recent fires in the Amazon region, the role of this satellite will be much more crucial for the countries. The images sent by the Brazilian satellite will also provide help in the vegetation and agricultural areas.

ISRO behind the launch of the satellites:

In 2014, after the MARS mission by ISRO, India’s sophisticated and cost-effective programmes have attracted big and small countries from all around the world. ISRO has also been approached by several countries for launching their satellites because of commercial consideration.

South American countries who have been looking for a commercially feasible launch are specifically reaching out to ISRO. Some of these countries are Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Chile, Bolivia, and Colombia who have space cooperation with ISRO. Several other countries who plan on staying away from China are also reaching out for an understanding with ISRO.

Space Cooperation between India and Brazil:

As India and Brazil signed an agreement at the 6th BRICS summit, the Brazilian scientists have been getting training at the ISRO facility for operating the station and gathering data through remote sensing.

The space cooperation between India and Brazil goes back to the early 2000s when the two countries had an agreement at the government level. Under the agreement, the South American nation had started receiving data from the Indian Resourcesat-1 satellite from October 2009 to September 2013. While since October 2014, the country has been receiving data from Resourcesat-2.

In return, India gets tracking support from ground stations located in Cuiaba and Alcantara in Brazil. This support is for Indian satellites and other space programmes which include MOM, Chandrayaan-1, Megha Tropiques, and ASTROSAT.