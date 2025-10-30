Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
Rajasthan Mega Parent Teacher Meeting on October 31 to Connect Teachers and Parents

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Oct 30, 2025, 12:49 IST

Rajasthan government to conduct a mega parent teacher meeting in all government schools tomorrow, October 31. Check complete details here. 

Key Points

  • Meeting to be held simultaneously across government schools at 10 AM
  • Shri Krishna Bhog to be organised to connect community with schools under the mid day meal scheme
  • An exhibition of student achievements will also be displayed

The Rajasthan Education Department will be conducting a mega parent teacher meeting across all government schools in the state. The meeting will be held on October 31, 2025 with an aim to strengthen communication between teachers and parents and review student academic progress attendance and behaviour.

Along with the meeting, a ‘Shri Krishna Bhog’ event will also be organised to connect the community with schools and encourage public participation under the mid-day meal scheme.

The meeting will be held simultaneously across all schools at 10 am as part of the Prakhar Rajasthan Abhiyan 2.0. The meeting will focus on public involvement in education and improving the quality of learning outcomes. The meeting will also help parents understand their children's academic performance, discipline and attendance while teachers will share their strategies to enhance student learning. Teachers have also been asked to use the opportunity to boost school enrollment and strengthen community ties. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">प्रदेश के राजकीय विद्यालयों में 31 अक्टूबर को आयोजित होने जा रही है मेगा पीटीएम।<br>इस आयोजन का उद्देश्य है शिक्षकों व अभिभावकों के बीच एक संवाद सेतु स्थापित करना, जिससे विद्यार्थियों के उज्ज्वल भविष्य का मार्ग प्रशस्त किया जा सके। <br><br>अपने बालक-बालिकाओं के विद्यालय में इस महत्वपूर्ण… <a href="https://t.co/ASMItNDoLm">pic.twitter.com/ASMItNDoLm</a></p>&mdash; Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajeduofficial/status/1983523233522430445?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 29, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

The Prakhar Rajasthan Abhiyan 2.0  was launched on September 5 to strengthen basic literacy and numeracy in the state and will continue until December 5, 2025. All institution heads have also been instructed to organise Sri Krishna Bhog programmes in maximum numbers to encourage community involvement and enhance parental engagement in education. 

Schools will also host cultural performances, debates, essay writing, painting and poster slogan competitions. An exhibition of student achievements will also be displayed showcasing learning outcomes, exam performance and creative work. Teachers will also be briefing parents on the future academic plans and targets. 


