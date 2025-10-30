Rajasthan Mega Parent Teacher Meeting on October 31 to Connect Teachers and Parents

The Rajasthan Education Department will be conducting a mega parent teacher meeting across all government schools in the state. The meeting will be held on October 31, 2025 with an aim to strengthen communication between teachers and parents and review student academic progress attendance and behaviour.

Along with the meeting, a ‘Shri Krishna Bhog’ event will also be organised to connect the community with schools and encourage public participation under the mid-day meal scheme.

The meeting will be held simultaneously across all schools at 10 am as part of the Prakhar Rajasthan Abhiyan 2.0. The meeting will focus on public involvement in education and improving the quality of learning outcomes. The meeting will also help parents understand their children's academic performance, discipline and attendance while teachers will share their strategies to enhance student learning. Teachers have also been asked to use the opportunity to boost school enrollment and strengthen community ties.