Optical illusions have always attracted our attention and generated curiosity. These wonderful images have tricks with our eyes and brain, they demonstrate us how differently our brain could process what we see. They serve by playing tricks with colours, shapes, patterns in ways that make us think something that is not really there or conceal what is right before our eyes.
Such illusion puzzles confound our keenness of observation, and put us to thinking how we know the difference between the real and the illusory.
Today we bring you one of the puzzles that is amusing as well as challenges your skills. You will notice the face of an old man in the image below. However, you need to be aware as looks can be quite deceiving. There is a dog that is hidden in the image and your job is to identify it.
To complicate the whole situation, there is a twist here, you have 17 seconds to find the dog.
Are you prepared to face the challenge? Turn on your timer and begin to search. Good luck!
Try: The Internet Can’t Stop Talking About This Reddit Puzzle! The Sharpest Minds With High IQ 177 Are the Only Ones Who Can Find the Owl!
Optical Illusion Puzzle: Find the Hidden Dog in 17 Seconds
Source: HT
Did you find the hidden dog already?
If not, here are some tips for you. We promise these are no spoilers:
-
Pay attention to the image and try to look at it from different angles.
-
Turn off all your distractions and focus on the image. Usually, these puzzles require your complete attention.
Come on, time is running out!
Still can’t find the hidden dog?
It is believed that people who can solve puzzles within a stipulated time tend to have higher IQ levels.
Hurry up as the time limit will be over in 3… 2… and 1!
The time limit is over.
Did you find the hidden dog? If you did, congratulations you are amazing and your attention to detail is phenomenal.
If you didn’t find it, it is still okay, don’t give up hope, try the puzzle again with no time limit.
Here is the solution to the puzzle
Try: Challenge Your Inner Archimedes: Find the Hidden Odd Numbers in This Viral Optical Illusion IQ Test That’s Breaking the Internet!
Find the Hidden Dog- Solution
The solution is highlighted in the image below.
Source: HT
See, wasn’t this puzzle quite easy? Keep trying your hands on these puzzles and you will definitely crack them.
Must Try: Face or Cat? The First Thing You Notice in This Optical Illusion Says Who You Really Are
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation