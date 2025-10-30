Optical illusions have always attracted our attention and generated curiosity. These wonderful images have tricks with our eyes and brain, they demonstrate us how differently our brain could process what we see. They serve by playing tricks with colours, shapes, patterns in ways that make us think something that is not really there or conceal what is right before our eyes.

Such illusion puzzles confound our keenness of observation, and put us to thinking how we know the difference between the real and the illusory.

Today we bring you one of the puzzles that is amusing as well as challenges your skills. You will notice the face of an old man in the image below. However, you need to be aware as looks can be quite deceiving. There is a dog that is hidden in the image and your job is to identify it.