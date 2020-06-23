Jagannath Rath Yatra begins in Puri amid COVID pandemic

The world-famous annual Jagannath Rath Yatra began on June 23, 2020 in Odisha’s Puri after the Supreme Court gave its approval and left it on the wisdom of the state, centre and temple management to manage the festival.

The Supreme Court has allowed the state to hold the festival with certain restrictions in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Only 500 people have been allowed to pull the chariots.

Odisha: Priests gather at Puri Jagannath Temple to carry out the #RathYatra.



Supreme Court yesterday granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival this year amid #COVID19 pandemic. No more than 500 people will be allowed to pull the chariots as per SC's order. pic.twitter.com/P2vZpUQb8M — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

The Additional Director General of Police will be supervising the arrangements for the yatra. The pulling of every chariot will be supervised by a senior officer.

Odisha: Sanitisation conducted at Jagannath Temple in Puri earlier today. #RathYatra is being carried out today in Puri after Supreme Court granted permission to hold annual chariot festival amid #COVID19 pandemic. No more than 500 ppl allowed to pull chariots as per SC's order pic.twitter.com/DbKaCJEMdG — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

Key Highlights

• During the Puri Rath Yatra, also known as the annual chariot festival, chariots of the Lords Jagannath and Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will be pulled by select servitors and police officials.

• The idol of Lord Balabhadra has been brought to the chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Odisha: Idol of Lord Balabhadra being brought to chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri. pic.twitter.com/EmUbazA63F — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

#WATCH Idol of Lord Jagannath being brought to the chariot by priests and 'sevayats' for the Rath Yatra from Jagannath Temple in Puri#Odisha pic.twitter.com/b26LHX2jAi — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2020

• The rituals for the yatra have begun including Mangal Aarati followed by Mailam, Tadaplagi, Rosha hom, Aabakasha and Surya puja.

• The Pahandi ritual (procession) has also begun. The processions will also see participation from performing artists and priests.

• The Supreme Court found a midway to allow the renowned Rath Yatra to be held from where devotees can attend it from their homes through televisions and smartphones.

• For the people present during the yatra, the district administration will be ensuring that all health guidelines are followed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

• The administration is taking particular care to ensure that all participants are wearing masks and follow social distancing protocol.

Background

The Supreme Court had on June 22, 2020 altered its earlier order and allowed the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra to be held. The court left the responsibility of the coordination of the yatra to the Temple committee, State and Central government without compromising with the health issue of the attendees.

The apex court had earlier on June 18 said that this year's Puri Rath Yatra cannot be allowed keeping in mind the health and safety of citizens in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.