Journalist P. Sainath awarded Japan’s Fukuoka Grand Prize 2021

Renowned journalist P. Sainath has been selected as one of the three recipients of Japan’s Fukuoka Grand Prize for 2021.

While Mr. Sainath has been awarded the ‘Grand Prize’ of the Fukuoka Prize, the Academic Prize and the Prize for Arts and Culture will go to Prof. Kishimoto Mio of Japan and filmmaker Prabda Yoon of Thailand, respectively.

According to the statement issued by the Secretariat of the Fukuoka Prize Committee, P. Sainath was described as a ‘very deserving recipient of the Grand Prize of Fukuoka Prize’. The Secretariat further noted his work for creating a new form of knowledge through his commentaries and writings on rural India and for promoting civil cooperation.

P. Sainath’s contributions:

As per the official statement by the committee, as Asia goes through turbulent changes, Mr. P. Sainath has been seeking new knowledge and promoting civil cooperation, for which he is a deserving recipient of the award.

It further added that after establishing the People’s Archive of Rural India in 2014 as a platform for digital journalism, Sainath also worked on ground-breaking projects of collecting information about the diverse cultures of rural economies.

P. Sainath: Lifework and major achievements • The prominent journalist was born in Chennai and has been an editor of The Hindu and the vice-editor of political magazine Blitz. • Sainath was awarded the European Commission’s Lorenzo Natali Prize for journalism in 1995 and the Amnesty International Global Rights Journalism Prize in 2000. • He has also received the United Nations’ Food and Agriculture Organisation’s Boerma Prize in 2001 and the Ramon Magsaysay Award for an outstanding contribution to Asian Journalism in 2007. • Among many publications, his major one is ‘Everybody Loves a Good Drought’. It is a collection of 85 articles, published under a series ‘The Face of Poor India’. • Currently, he has been teaching at the Universities both in India and abroad educating the young generation about the realities of rural society and social inequality. • Since 2020, Sainath has been busy reporting on the rural areas which have been suffering doubly from the COVID-19 pandemic and poverty and has been encouraging people to help each other.

Fukuoka Grand Prize 2021:

Apart from P. Sainath, Japan’s Fukuoka Prize 2021 has also been given to Prof. Kishimoto Mio of Japan and filmmaker Prabda Yoon of Thailand.

Professor Mio has been recognized for her understanding of Chinese History. While Thailand’s Prabda Yoon will receive the prize for an increased understanding of Japan in Thailand and for pursuing a deeper philosophical insight into the future of humanity.

Fukuoka Award 2021 will be held online on September 29, 2021.

About Fukuoka Prize: Check details

The Fukuoka Prize of Japan is given annually to distinguished people to foster and increase the awareness of the Asian cultures, as well as, for creating a broad framework of the exchange and mutual learning among the Asian people.

• In the past 30 years, 115 people from 28 countries and areas have received the prestigious prize.

• The Grand Prize of Fukuoka Prize has been earlier awarded to historians Ramchandra Guha, Romila Thapar, Muhammad Yunus from Bangladesh, sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, musician AR Rahman.

• So far, 11 Indians have received the Fukuoka Prize.